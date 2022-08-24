Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Victor Grant Coburn, 47, 30000 block of Cedar Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear misdemeanor. Bond: none.
• Bruce Wallace Griffin Jr., 34, 26000 block of Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Ronny Lee Shelton, 37, 2400 block of Sulstone Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear felony; violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Richard Lewis Gabel Jr., 50, 23000 block of McClellan Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Keaton Chase Robinson, 22, 2200 block of Anne Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Alyssa Nicole Hood, 29, 100 block of Allworthy Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Chris Michael Montez, 42, 22000 block of Hernando Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
• Jose Guellermo Rivera Marrero, 43, Everett, Massachusetts. Charges: possession of controlled substance without prescription; driving while license expired more than 6 months; possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Ramanand Sugrim, 53, 5200 block of Hopkins Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
FHP reported the following arrest:
• Lorena del Carmen Celiz Leon, 23, Bradenton. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Robert Everett Anderson III, 23, 2400 block of Ensenada Lane, North Port. Charges: two counts grand theft more than $750 less than $5,000; two counts of larceny — petit theft merchandise farm transit two-plus prior convictions. Bond: $6,000.
• Pedro Gaona Jr., 58, 3000 block of Ulman Avenue, North Port. Charge: probation violation: prior conviction battery commit second subsequent battery. Bond: none.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Barbara Dawn Bowman, 37, 5900 block of Spearman Circle, North Port. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: petit theft value more than $100 less than $750. Bond: $2,500.
• Sara Gail Ebersole, 25, 1200 block of Gantry Road, North Port. Charge: resist officer: obstruct without violence. Bond: $500.
• Caleb Joseph Kuefler, 19, Fort Myers. Charge: larceny: grand theft more than $5,000 less than $10,000. Bond: $1,500.
• Arek Michael Naudascher, 26, 3700 block of Rockman Street, North Port. Charges: possess controlled substance without prescription; larceny. Bond: $1,620.
• Michael Sergeyvich Osipov, 31, 12000 block of South Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charges: larceny and possession and/or use of drug equipment. Bond: $620.
• Mason Seith Rosado, 23, 1200 block of North Fairoaks Drive, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant: violation of probation for aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
- Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
