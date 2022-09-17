Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Joleen Marie Doherty, 37, 300 block of Orchid Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: three counts possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: $12,000.
Matthew Akeem Middleton, 32, 500 block of Fitzhugh Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: drug paraphernalia: possession or use of; resisting officer without violence; out of county warrant; possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $337,500.
Dylan Joseph Riley, 21, in care of Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Megan Nichole Kluttz, 26, 3500 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike; bribery of or by a public servant. Bond: $3,000.
Sarah Elizabeth Kaltreider, 33, 6200 block of Drucker Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.
Matthew Todd Berleue, 45, 3200 block of Lakeview Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $15,000.
Linda Joan Holsworth, 69, 20000 block of Ladner Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle; DUI: influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $5,000.
Felix Humberto Rodriguez, 46, 13000 block of Wolf Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
Robert James Bracke, 44, 400 block of Cortez Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations — no new charge entry; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $11,500.
Daniel Serge Pena-Ruggio, 33, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Stanley Eugene Overfield, Sr., 44, 1800 block of Meadow Lark Lane, Englewood. Charges: drug paraphernalia - possession or use of; petit theft third subsequent offense; trespass in structure or conveyance Bond: $10,000.
Camryn James McDougal, 23, 1300 block of Manor Road, Englewood. Charges: two counts violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Crystal Simone Wladyka, 36, 5800 block of Oakview Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; possession of controlled substance without prescription; DUI: influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $10,000.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Benjamin Williams Best, 38, 3200 block of Rogue Street, North Port. Charges: contempt of court: failure to appear — possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $5,000.
Carla Larayette Mills Burns, 58, 500 block of Patton Street, Nokomis. Charge: larceny: grand theft more than $750 less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
Bruce Edward Cuthbert, Jr., 45, 1000 block of Veronica Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: probation violation two-plus battery charges; probation violation: possession of controlled substance; probation violation two-plus charges battery resisting officer. Bond: none.
Carolyn Denise Jones, 64, 400 block of Scott Street, Nokomis. Charge: larceny: grand theft more than $750 less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
Carl Louis May, 65, 4400 block of Maraldo Avenue, North Port. Charges: conditional release violation: pre trial release conditional violation for domestic violence. Bond: none.
Todd Wayne Nottingham, 36, 1800 block of Bridge Street, Englewood. Charge: DUI — unlawful blood alcohol: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $120.
Kassandra Renae Smith, 25, 17000 block of Terry Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Douglas Antonio Smith, 39, 2100 block of Loveland Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear — violation of financial responsibility for property damage. Bond: $2,000.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
