Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Gary Lee Biggs, 58, Winter Haven. Charges: two counts violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Kevin Kenol, 39, Venice (homeless). Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.
Edward Hilton, 28, Punta Gorda (homeless). Charges: three counts of violation of probation or community control; out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Kenneth Francis Mizell Jr., 53, 28000 block of Pasadena Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: insurance fraud less than $20,000. Bond: $5,000.
Mark Anthony Manderino, 56, 25000 block of Paraguay Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: larceny petit theft second degree first offense. Bond: none.
Kelly Sue Reinsmith, 45, 15000 block of Orangeade Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: permitting unauthorized operator to drive. Bond: none.
Justin Matthew Wilk, 29, 6500 block of Florida Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage; resisting officer without violence. Bond: $4,000.
Faron Gregory Hollenbeck, 45, 15000 block of Orangeade Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked; possession of drug paraphernalia; possess of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $3,000.
Dannielle Renee Gerber, 32, 10000 block of Ancona Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Oscar David Hurtarte Rivera, 34, 22000 block of Elmira Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,500.
Cyrus Andre Wade, 23, 24000 block of Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: fail to register motor vehicle and driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $6,000.
Dennis Lee Cote, 48, 3400 block of Maple Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Juliano Marcondes Correia, 47, 1300 block of Eppinger Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: off bond; DUI; refusal to submit to testing. Bond: none.
Marvin Javier Perez, 33, Plant City. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
Erick Israel Rivas Gonzalez, 27, 7500 block of Lyncrest Street, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $250.
Noel Garcia, 28, Georgia. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Bryce Lloyd Ash, 21, Massachusetts. Charges: battery and battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $4,000.
Ricardo Tovar Hernandez, 51, Houston. Charges: driving with license expired more than six months; non-resident driver license required. Bond: $1,000.
Aaron Terell Moorehead, 29, Georgia. Charges: failure to appear (felony). Bond: none.
Horacio Hernandez Andres, 31, 1300 block of South River Road, Englewood. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Aleksey Gurgov, 43, Brooklyn. Charges: operate motor vehicle without valid license; two counts possession of controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
Anthony Barry Low, 46, 2000 block of Suncoast Lakes Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license is suspended, trafficking in fentanyl (4 grams of more), possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $102,000.
Cody James Thomas, 27, 20000 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: trespass/ failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,500.
Richard Howard Schumacher, 33 homeless. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $500.
Daniel Linares, 29, 30000 block of Little Farm Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia, battery on officer/firefighter, breach of peace/disorderly conduct, intent/threat to do violence, corruption by threat against public service, resisting officer without violence. Bond: None.
Sai Chand Mandava, 23, 1700 block of Wayside Bend, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: None.
Theresa Lee Chambers, 48, 2000 block of Conway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Christopher Joseph Dunn, 63, 1200 block of Waterside Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Kenny Eugene Chambers, 22, 1200 block of Waterside Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Brian Thomas Mascola, 55, 1700 block of Cedarwood Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana more than 20 grams, possession of controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Michael Steven Wallace, 44, 4000 block of Kempson Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license is suspended, two counts of possession of controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia, smuggle contraband into a detention facility. Bond: none.
Brian Courtney Howard, 51, block of Port Charlotte. Charge: petit theft - third offense. Bond: none.
Danielle Zuknick, 36, 2000 block of Dura Terrace, North Port. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
TJ Barron, 44, North Fort Myers. Charge: knowingly driving while license is suspended. Bond: $1,500.
Ashley Chantell Gray, 35, Fort Myers. Charges: driving without license revoked habitual offender, grand theft of motor vehicle, out of county warrant. Bond: $20,000.
Talea Renee Saylor, 22, 2000 block of Tenth Street, Englewood. Charge: failure to appear for a misdemeanor. Bond: $10,000.
Jeremy Ridenour, 31, Cape Coral. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $354.
Shawn Anthony Villecco, 29, homeless. Charges: three counts of possession of controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia, out of county warrant, violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Ruby Perez-Souza, 58, 160 block of Annapolis Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $1,500.
Jason Allen Lee, 45, 12000 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charges: underlying charge; possess cocaine; failure to appear misdemeanor. Bond: none.
FHP Troop F reported the following arrest:
Gregory Antwain Luxama, 33, Orlando. Charges: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense; possession of not more than 20 grams marijuana. Bond: none.
FHP reported the following arrests:
Kevin Ronald Schwartz, 35, Sarasota. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $500.
Reiner Gonzalez Rojas, 34, Hialeah, FL. Charge: operate motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $500.
Gustavo Isaac Silverio, 34, Miami, FL. Charges: possess marijuana more than 20 grams, possess marijuana with intent to sell, nine counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Stephanie Michelle Brown, 44, 1200 block of McCrory Street, North Port. Charges: fraud-illegal use of credit cards: use more than two times more than $100; larceny: other theft (less than $100 from building); larceny petit theft merchandise farm transit more than $100 less than $750. Bond: $2,120.
Adolph Bryan, 27, 100 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: possess controlled substance without prescription; resist officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
Bruce Edward Cuthbert Jr., 46, 300 block of Ortiz Boulevard, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant: (Charlotte County) failure to appear for violating established emergency measures. Bond: $1,500.
John Spencer Howell, 27, 900 block of Darwin Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $15,000.
Vladislav Vitalyevi Kuznetsov, 24, 400 block of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Corey Edward Madden, 31, 600 block of Guild Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Alyssa C. Rutledge, 33, 23000 block of Roundtree Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: larceny: petit theft merchandise farm transit two or more prior convictions. Bond: $1,500.
Chance Maxwell Mapes, 21, 23000 block of Westchester Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Benjamin David Mcalexander, 40 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Steven Robert Pillsbury, 54, 700 Carla Drive, block of Englewood. Charge: probation violation/possess methamphetamine. Bond: none.
Eddy Mehmet Ural, 41, 1300 block of Robwood Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Michael Ryan Bosze, 29, 1200 block of Salyers Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: out of county warrant (Manatee: no driver license for operation of motorcycle) out of county warrant (Manatee: driving while license suspended or revoked). Bond: $2,000.
Vadim Leonidovich Kushnir, 33, 3600 block of Chiron Avenue, North Port. Charge: cocaine possession. Bond: $1,500.
Katelyn Rose Levasseur, 36, 5900 block of Galambos Street, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant (Charlotte: child neglect without bodily harm). Bond: $5,000.
Amanda Anne Wall, 43, 3600 block of Montclair Circle, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Reuben Marcus Andrew Wilt, 31, Riverview, Florida. Charge: possess not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $500.
Yuryj Zenon Guran, 26, 2000 block of Redstone Avenue, North Port. Charges: domestic battery, simple assault/intent to do violence, contempt of court for domestic battery. Bond: $30,000.
Matthew Vincent Southwell, 40, 2000 block of Oracle Lane, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Aaron Bernard Black, 62, Sarasota. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
Dillon Scott Kent, 32, 200 block of Avenue Des Parques, Venice. Charge: obstructing justice: hinder with communicating info to law enforcement officer/judge. Bond: $1,500.
Robert Eugene Parham, 39, Sarasota. Charges: domestic battery and criminal mischief: over $200 under $1,000. Bond: $12,000.
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Colby Diane Taylor, 24, 200 block of Bridal Path, Arcadia. Charges: possession and or use of drug equipment; use two-way communication device to facilitate felony; possess methamphetamine with intent to sell manufacture deliver. Bond: $9,500.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon & Sue Erwin
