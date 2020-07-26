The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Michael Edward Armes, 48, 9000 block of Haze Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle without a driver license. Bond: $11,000.

• Gregory Allen Stidd, 27, Sarasota. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and out-of-county warrant. Bond: $500.

• Darrell Lavon Williams, 21, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to stop motor vehicle as ordered by law enforcement. Bond: $10,000.

• Sarah Marie Murray, 28, 24000 block of Beatrix Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and out-of-county warrant. Bond: $4,500.

• Alex James Ianita, 26, 21000 block of Meeham Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: unlawful sexual activity with certain minors. Bond: $5,000.

• Anthony Antwaine Prevost, 33, 23000 block of Scenic Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $60,000.

• Dorothy Joanne Vicknair, 31, 21000 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana more than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and driving while license is suspended. Bond: $11,000.

• Cassidy Ann Ketchum, 31, 1700 block of Hayworth Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: two charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $14,500.

• Daven Lee Mayall, 37, 3200 block of Crestwood Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: two charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

• Thomas Boyd Burnett, 29, 800 block of Conreid Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charges: two charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Juan Alberto Lozada, 34, 1500 block of Noble Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: two charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Brady Frederick, 59, 3700 block of Warrior Ave., North Port. Charges: DUI with damage to property or person, attaching registration license plate not assigned and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.

• Elizabeth Ann Muckenstrum, 37, address withheld. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $4,000.

Compiled by Sue Erwin

