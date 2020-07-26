The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael Edward Armes, 48, 9000 block of Haze Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle without a driver license. Bond: $11,000.
• Gregory Allen Stidd, 27, Sarasota. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and out-of-county warrant. Bond: $500.
• Darrell Lavon Williams, 21, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to stop motor vehicle as ordered by law enforcement. Bond: $10,000.
• Sarah Marie Murray, 28, 24000 block of Beatrix Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and out-of-county warrant. Bond: $4,500.
• Alex James Ianita, 26, 21000 block of Meeham Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: unlawful sexual activity with certain minors. Bond: $5,000.
• Anthony Antwaine Prevost, 33, 23000 block of Scenic Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $60,000.
• Dorothy Joanne Vicknair, 31, 21000 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana more than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and driving while license is suspended. Bond: $11,000.
• Cassidy Ann Ketchum, 31, 1700 block of Hayworth Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: two charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $14,500.
• Daven Lee Mayall, 37, 3200 block of Crestwood Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: two charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Thomas Boyd Burnett, 29, 800 block of Conreid Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charges: two charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Juan Alberto Lozada, 34, 1500 block of Noble Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: two charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Brady Frederick, 59, 3700 block of Warrior Ave., North Port. Charges: DUI with damage to property or person, attaching registration license plate not assigned and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
• Elizabeth Ann Muckenstrum, 37, address withheld. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $4,000.
Compiled by Sue Erwin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.