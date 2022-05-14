Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Michael Ray Horne, 46, Sarasota. charges: two out of county warrants; two counts petit theft third subsequent offense. Bond: none.

Clifford Eugene Heskett, 39, 11000 block of Pineapple Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked; off bond/forfeiture/revocations — no new charge entry. Bond: none.

Chazairie Veronica Ayala, 34, 15000 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear; three underlying charges. Bond: none.

Laura O. Fields, 71, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

Gregory Thomas Lemons, 50, 22000 block of LaSalle Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended second offense; violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Tina Louise Bongiovani, 36, 4500 block of Shady Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Dustin Bailey Lindsay, 24, 2000 block of Lake View Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: court order: court sentenced — no new charge entry. Bond: none.

Jeremy Allen Jones, 43, 1100 block of Lodi Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: amphetamine — trafficking more than 14 grams; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; possess controlled substance without prescription; cocaine — possess with intent to sell; marijuana — possess not more than 20 grams. Bond: $195,000.

Diana Beaulieu, 46, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.


Crystal Marie Mitchell, 43, Fort Myers. Charges: grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000; fraud — use ID without consent of victim 60 years of age or older; uttering forged bills, checks, drafts, or notes. Bond: $22,500.

Jessia Juanita Dilley, 27, 7000 block of Halifax Street, Englewood. Charges: possess controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia - possession or use of. Bond: $5,000.

Camryn James McDougal, 22, 3200 block of Smith Street, Englewood. Charges: convicted felon fails to register; two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations — no new charge entry; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; carrying concealed weapon unlicensed electric weapon or device. Bond: none.

Elena Evelyn D'Angelo, 30, Cape Coral. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked; off bond/forfeiture/revocations — no new charge entry. Bond: none.

Teri Lee Garrod, 46, 3200 block of Southwest Wildcat Run Road, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Justin Edward Parker, 36, 1000 block of Marcus Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: $12,500.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

James Patrick Sileo, 49, 5900 block of Spearman Circle, North Port. Charges: (In custody arrest) drugs — possess controlled substance without prescription (methamphetamine); two counts of fraud — impersonate use ID of another person without consent. Bond: $45,000.

Compiled by Nancy J. Semon

