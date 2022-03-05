Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Henry Patrick Corbitt, 64, 3500 block of South Access Road, Englewood. Charges: grand theft more than $5,000 less than $10,000; employees not covered by workers compensation insurance under $20,000; engage in contracting business without certification. Bond: $10,500.
Zachary Raymond Cote, 28, 6700 block of San Casa Drive, Englewood. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Zane Ariel Stratton, 19, 2500 block of Ednor Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
Taylor Price Dirrigle, 27, 1500 block of Hickory Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: $2,000.
Kymberly Violet Berrish, 63. 32000 block of Serene Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $5,000.
Loretta Margaret Mathurin, 57, Mallory Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $5,000.
Stephen Michael Good, 62, 8500 block of Agate Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant; DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: none.
Michael Anthony Smith, 39, 3600 block of Hamlet Avenue, Englewood. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: $10,000.
Brian Keith Sadtler, 37, 600 block of South Broadway, Englewood. Charge: DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $1,500.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
David Wayne Nelson Jr., 33, 2500 block of Alesio Avenue, North Port. charges: possession controlled substance without prescription; probation violation. Bond: none.
Ramon Suarez, 62, 3500 block of Albatross Lane, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
