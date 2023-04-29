Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Vanessa Marie Tedesco, 44, address withheld. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $5,000.
Nicole Elizabeth Cochran, 30, 60 block of Sportsman Road, Rotonda West. Charge: trespassing occupied structure or conveyance. Bond: $1,000.
Andrea Marie Irminger, 19, 5300 block of Oak View Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Chloe Jadelyn Gadue, 18, 2300 block of Greenland Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to appear (misdemeanor). Bond: none.
Andrea Berry, 30, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,500.
Thomas Martin Drake, 49, 9300 block of Knights Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle and failure to appear (misdemeanor). Bond: none.
Troy Alan Flowers, 44, 1200 block of Autumn Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Joleen Marie Doherty, 38, homeless Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Steven Henry Weidner, 43, address withheld. Charges: battery and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Rodney Blake Roberts, 24, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $7,500.
Darryl Laverne Wilson, 55, 1500 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
David Earl Lancaster, 50, Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, deliver no more than 20 grams marijuana and two counts of possess controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $12,000.
Joshua Shane Crider, 42, 12000 block of Southwest Lexington Road, Arcadia. Charges: multiple counts violation of pre-trial release. Bond: none.
Ever Antonio Ruiz-Hernandez, 22, 1700 block of Whispering Pine, Arcadia. Charges: operate motor vehicle without valid license and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Randy Alan Whaley, 46, 200 block of Nathan Road, Arcadia. Charges: two counts violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Byron Keith Hartsfield, 55, 7500 block of Southwest Hall Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $7,500.
Jamie Hickman, 44, Tampa, FL. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance without prescription and driving without a license/revoked habitual offender. Bond: $13,000.
Rondale Aukeem Robbins, 33, 3000 block of Rosemary Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting officer without violence, failure to appear for a misdemeanor, underlying charge. Bond: $7,000.
Christine Hunt, 55, address withheld. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: $5,000.
James Frederick Simkins, 43, block of Port Charlotte. Charges: possess methamphetamine with intent to sell, trafficking more than 14 grams of amphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: $226,000.
Richard Kelvin Campbell, 54, block of Port Charlotte: Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Terrance La Dair Guzman, 40, 3000 block of El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $4,500.
Ronald Dale Shearin, 46, 2000 block of Lakeshore Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: None.
Frank Anthony D'Amato, 36, 4000 block of Lister Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors. Bond: None.
Joselito Benavidez, 43, North Fort Myers, FL. Charge: operate a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Lindsay Anne Hickman, 31, New Port Richie, FL. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possess controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $7,500.
Anthony Lee Frazier, 39, Grafton, Ohio. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Brendan James Ziarnicki, 35, 9000 block of Anita Avenue, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Emily Suzanne Paulsen, 24, homeless. Charge: aggravated battery - offender knew victim was pregnant. Bond: $6,500.
Dalton Yazell, 29, Kentucky. Charge: engage in contracting business without certification. Bond: $7,500.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Shannon Perri, 48, 21000 block of Olean Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $3,000.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
William Richard Aragon, 40, 200 block of East Wentworth Street, Englewood. Charge: out of state fugitive (Columbiana County, Ohio). Bond: none.
Michael Thomas Chabert, 44, 1000 block of Hope Street, Venice. Charges: probation violation - possess controlled substance/other/DUI-misdemeanor; probation violation: possess controlled substance/other. Bond: none.
Bruno Hans-Juergen Kroos, 60, 300 block of Eden Drive, Englewood. Charges: DUI; two counts DUI-unlawful blood alcohol DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $1,120.
Tony Michael Ritchie, 27, 400 block of Blackburn Point Road, Osprey. Charges: possession of controlled substance (meth) without prescription; possession of controlled substance without prescription (THC oil); possession of drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.
Talea Saylor, 22, 900 block of Via de Luna, Englewood. Charge: administrative hold Charlotte County: burglary/theft. Bond: none.
Robert Karl Furniss, 61, 6000 block of Magee Street, Englewood. Charges: two counts of possession of cocaine, DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $3,120.
Terrance Devon Reed, 19, 2000 block of Abbeville Road, North Port. Charge: aggravated battery causing bodily hard. Bond: None.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
James Otto Justice, 35, 8600 block of Agress Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
Robert Anthony Krstec, 35, 8800 block of Alam Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of drug equipment. Bond: $500.
Angela Lee Nickell, 55, 5700 block of Espanola Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) without prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Corey James Ferguson, 39, 9000 block of Hawk Nest Lane, North Port. Charge: battery on a person 65 or older. Bond: None.
Owen Chandler Hoskins, 23, 2000 block of Ensenada Lane, North Port. Charge: possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Brittany Jill Whitaker, 51, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant/DeSoto County, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. Bond: $285,000.
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Lee Emmerson Ambler, 42, Lehigh Acres. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Sarah Marie Arney, 34, homeless, Arcadia. Charges: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense; resist officer: refuse to accept sign citation or post bond. Bond: $1,620.
Yvens Greger Mayala, 56, Bradenton. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $50,000.
Jose Ivan Salinas, 30, Clewiston. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon & Sue Erwin
