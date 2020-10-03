The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Steven Robert Shaffer, 40, 27000 block of Sandrala Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Thomas Edward Oglesby, 28, 18000 block of Monmouth Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.

William Francis Bomba, 57, 900 block of Baer Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: None. 

Ruben Dario Peters-Martinez, 39, 800 block of Cordele Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery offender knew victim was pregnant. Bond: $1,000.

Neil Simoga, 35, Lehigh Acres. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,177.

Justin Kyle Hundley, 33, 14000 block of Newcomb Road, El Jobean. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and sale of methamphetamine. Bond: $10,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Michael Conti, 22, 20000 block of Remus Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $750.

Theresa Mae Green, 54, 35000 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: $2,000.

Compiled by Sue Erwin

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments