The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Steven Robert Shaffer, 40, 27000 block of Sandrala Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Thomas Edward Oglesby, 28, 18000 block of Monmouth Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
William Francis Bomba, 57, 900 block of Baer Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: None.
Ruben Dario Peters-Martinez, 39, 800 block of Cordele Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery offender knew victim was pregnant. Bond: $1,000.
Neil Simoga, 35, Lehigh Acres. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,177.
Justin Kyle Hundley, 33, 14000 block of Newcomb Road, El Jobean. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and sale of methamphetamine. Bond: $10,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Michael Conti, 22, 20000 block of Remus Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $750.
Theresa Mae Green, 54, 35000 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: $2,000.
Compiled by Sue Erwin
