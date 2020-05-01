The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Ceth Paul Thornton, 25, Homeless. Charges: Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.
Spencer Lee Senior, 60, 3476 Martin Luther King Blvd, Fort Myers. Charges: Possession of cocaine, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, driving while license is suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: $20,2500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jason Matthew Jones, 52, 5200 block of Kent Road, Venice. Charges: three counts of probation violation. Original charges: petty theft. Bond: $3,000.
Samuel Andrew Painter, 21, 100 block of Plantation Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Original charge: reckless driving. Bond: none.
Franklin John Pancek, 42, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: probation violation. Original charge: felon with gun/concealed weapon/ammo. Bond: none.
Andrea Lynn Piediscalzo, 33, 200 block of Venice East Boulevard, Venice. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $10,000.
Robert Thomas Schweit, 44, 800 block of N. Indiana Avenue, Englewood. Charges: burglary unoccupied structure state of emergency, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine). Bond: $9,000.
Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik and Sue Erwin.
