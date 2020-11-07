The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Allen Pierce, 49, Winter Haven, Florida. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Whittni Elizabeth Hostetler, 25, Sarasota. Charge: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Alize Xandria Parker, 22, 300 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,500.
Robert Edwin Smith, 29, 33000 block of Oil Well Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT. Bond: None.
Jason Dean White, 45, 1000 block of Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
Karoly Golarits, 51, 5000 block of Marset Lane, North Port. Charge: misuse of the 911 system. Bond: $500.
Craig Donald Pratt, 38, 8000 block of Archie St., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
Megan Danielle Brelsford, 36, 11000 block of SW County Road 769, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Tiffany Allen McClelland, 32, 100 block of South 10th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: grand theft more than $10,000 less than $20,000. Bond: $7,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Eric Magallanes, 38, 5000 block of Palangos Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to comply with registration law. Bond: $7,500.
Teague Aaron Moore, 30, 100 block of Breakers Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Melissa Dee Ervin, 42, 18000 block of Limberlos Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing after license was suspended. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Julie Anne Parish, 39, 12000 block of Dorado Ave., North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
