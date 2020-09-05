The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Scott Wayne Parsons, 57, 800 block of Rutland Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $6,000.

Tariq Trenard Johnson, 21, 1000 block of Fringe St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

Jason Dean White, 44, 1000 block of Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear for a felony charge, and two underlying charges. Bond: $15,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Joseph Rodney Wheeler, 41, Cape Coral. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Sue Erwin

