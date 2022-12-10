Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Walter Martinez Montalvin, 30, Virginia. Charges: out of county warrant; operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,800.
• Joshua Donald Reid, 43, homeless Venice. Charges: four counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Armand Jahee Jackson, 25, Tampa. Charge: violation or probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Ronald Cain Jr., 39, Sarasota. Charges: underlying charge; failure to appear felony - no new charge entry. Bond: none.
• Wayne Keith Thibodeau, 65, 5400 block of Swaying Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal contempt of court; off bond/forfeiture/revocations - no new charge entry. Bond: none.
• Noah Lee Clark, 48, 2200 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: non-support of dependents; knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Timmie Carroll Spain, 49, 18000 block of Kerrville Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked; DUI - influence of alcohol or drugs; refusal to submit to testing. Bond: none.
• James Allen Grempel, 36, 2300 block of Ednor Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: remand hold - no new charge entry; out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• David Glenn Walls, 59, Palmetto. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Kerlin Dejesus-Fuentes, 28, Lehigh Acres. Charges: ICE hold - underlying charge; operate motor vehicle without valid license; ICE hold - failure to appear misdemeanor - no new charge entry. Bond: none.
• Jackson Boyd Hargest, 23, 12000 block of Helio Avenue, Englewood. Charges: witness tampering during proceeding, misdemeanor; battery by intentional touch or strike; resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Shane Allen Davis, 27, address withheld. Charges: loitering or prowling; drug paraphernalia - possession or use of; commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
• Mark Cronkite, 59, 6300 block of Hera Street, Englewood. Charge: DUI - influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: none.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Cassandra Jane Amato, 34, 5600 block of Sabal Palm Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI - influence of alcohol or drugs; DUI - damage to property or person of another. Bond: $1,000.
• Douglas Hernandez, 29, 2400 block of Ambrose Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: operate motor vehicle without valid license; fail to register motor vehicle. Bond: $2,000.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Russell H. Behe, 66, 1700 block of Scarlett Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery on person 65 or older. Bond: $1,500.
• Gerald Matthew David, 61, 100 block of Glenwood Road, Osprey. Charges: drugs - possess controlled substance without prescription; drug equipment - possess and/or use. Bond: $2,000.
• Tammy Lee Gallerani, 61, 100 block of Glenwood Road, Osprey. Charges: drug equipment - possess and/or use; resisting officer: obstruct without violence. Bond: $1,000.
• Sean Lamonte Gossett, 52, 1400 block of Botello Road, North Port. Charge: DUI - unlawful blood alcohol: Dui influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $120.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Danielle Denise Mitchell, 33, Fort Myers. Charges: larceny: other theft; larceny: resist arrest, resist recovery of property. Bond: $500.
Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Jojo Jesito Fitchett, 28, 200 block of South Mango Street, Englewood. Charge: DUI - unlawful blood alcohol: DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $500.
Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Mariya Chelnokova, 39, 4100 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charge: drug equipment - possess and/or use. Bond: $500.
• William Edward Jorgensen, 65, 12000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: larceny: petit theft merchandise farm transit more than $100 less than $750. Bond: $1,000.
Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Logan Michael Daughtrey, 22, 9400 block of Daughtrey Road, Arcadia. Charges: drugs - deliver/distribute - methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of worship/business; amphetamine - traffic or methamphetamine 14 grams or over; drug equipment - possess and/or use; drugs - possess controlled substance without prescription; out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Amanda Lynn Giroux, 31, 1400 block of East Gibson Street, Arcadia. Charge: drugs - possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Eddie Lee Smith Jr., 26, 200 block of Citrus Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated battery - offender knew/should have known victim pregnant; cruelty toward child - abuse causing great bodily harm disability; probation violation; larceny - grant theft of firearm; resisting officer - obstruct without violence. Bond: none.
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Alvardo Eleuyerio Domingo Ajpop, 32, Connecticut. Charge: disorderly intoxication in public place, cause disturbance. Bond: $120.
• Patrick Duncan Gammage, 58, 3900 block of Northwest Valencia Street, Arcadia. Charge: battery - touch or strike domestic violence. Bond: $2,500.
• Amanda Ester Zuniga, 33, 1600 block of Third Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: trespassing - property not structure or conveyance; probation violation. Bond: none.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
