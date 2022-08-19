Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Herminio Mercado, 44, 24000 block of Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $2,500.
Dylan Casey O'Sullivan, 34, 1700 block of Eileen Place, Englewood. Charges: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs; refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $2,000.
Kari Lee Messer, 334, 7500 block of Ratan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear — no new charge entry; underlying charge. Bond: none.
Hanh Thi Piltowski, 42, 1400 block of Kenmore Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional bodily harm. Bond: none.
Marrell Mason Hopson, 26, Winter Park. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Frank Patrick Dietrich, Jr., 50, 5600 block of Stephens Road, Venice. Charge: failure to appear misdemeanor — no new charge entry. Bond: none.
Michael Edward McDonald, 45, Shelby, N.C. Charges: underlying charge; failure to appear misdemeanor. Bond: none.
Aaron Phillip Fordham, 31, address withheld. Charges: burglary with assault or battery; battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $17,500.
Jonathan Robert Powers, 46, 1100 block of Desmond Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed; criminal mischief more than $1,000 damages; larceny petit theft second degree first offense; burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: none.
Matthew Todd Berleue, 45, address withheld. Charge: battery — second or subsequent offense. Bond: $3,500.
Richard Nathan Freshwater, 32, 20000 block of Zana Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs; off bond/forfeiture/revocations — no new charge entry. Bond: $16,500.
James Wilson Banes, 42, 3600 block of Nekoosa Street, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Harold Lee Marlowe, 56, 1200 block of McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Randy R. Twombly, 41, 7100 block of Adderly Road, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $3,000.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jennifer Cassandra Marie Walsh, 23, Waukegan, Ill. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Ernesto Augustin-Lujano, 38, Ellenton. Charges: moving traffic violation: driving while license suspended or revoked or revocation equivalent; nonmoving traffic violation: failure to register. Bond: $240.
Jaylen Joevan Blanding, 24, 2800 block of Orchard Circle, North Port. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: possess controlled substance/introduce contraband into detention facility. Bond: none.
Enrico Antonio Coluccio, 67, 3900 block of Pinstar Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI — unlawful blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
Robert Justin Furr, 36, 6300 block of Pontiac Lane, North Port. Charge: cocaine possession. Bond: $1,500.
Marvin Lee Jackson, 56, 2700 block of Pandora Terrace, North Port. Charge: possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon. Bond: $7,500.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Buck Roan, 45, 1600 block of Oketo Street, North Port. Charges: amphetamine — traffic: or methamphetamine 14 grams or over; drugs — possess controlled substance (fentanyl) without prescription; possess controlled substance (sulfamethoxazole); drug equipment — possession and/or use; possess harmful new legend drug without prescription. Bond: $71,000.
Frederick Renard Douglas, Jr., 23, 7300 block of Bunny Way, North Port. Charges: out of county warrant (Manatee): arrest warrant, fleeing to elude; out of county warrant (Manatee): arrest warrant, reckless driving. Bond: $2,000.
Juan Antonio Jimenez Dona, Juan Dona, 37, 12000 block of Genoa Drive, North Port. Charge: moving traffic violation: driving while license suspended or revoked or revocation equivalent. Bond: $500.
Allen Victor Johnson, 37, 200 block of South Ravena Street, Nokomis. Charges: probation violation: possession of controlled substance with intent; possession of controlled substance; two counts probation violation; resisting officer: obstruct without violence. Bond: none.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
