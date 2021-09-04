The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Melanie Ann Brown, 58, 8300 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: exploitation of the elderly or disabled adult less than $20,000, criminal use of personal identification $5000 or more, scheme to defraud obtaining property less than $20,000, and grand theft from a person 65 or older $300 to $10,000. Bond: $55,000.
Angela Rosemary Gaudioso, 31, 5900 block of Osprey Road, Venice. Charges: sale of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and trafficking in more than 14 grams of amphetamine. Bond: $75,000.
Martine Angelique Dieudonne, 33, 100 block of Santarem Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license suspended-third or subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $6,000.
Brandon Logan Skehan, 26, address withheld. Charge: battery touch or strike. Bond: none.
Teddy Lonzo Montaigne, 50, address withheld. Charge: battery touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
Sharon Graham Morrison, 53, 400 block of Tabor Road, Punta Gorda: Charge: failure to appear felony. Bond: none.
Lucas Kraft Langenfeld, 43, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and trespassing. Bond: $3,000.
Dylan Anthony Shawn Rodgers, 29, 24000 block of Pamber Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,000.
Hassan Adel Youssef, 37, 500 block of Ovalando Place, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
David Michael Muscatello, 36, Cape Coral. Charge: driving while license suspended-third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
Christopher Patrick Roberts, 21, of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Kristine A. Fraley, 58, 5000 block of N. Beach Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Michael Christopher Barone, 37, 8800 block of Culebra Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Shawn Allen McSwain, 41, 4900 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charge: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Bond: $1,000.
Matthew James Patterson, 24, 4400 Ganyard St., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI with a blood-alcohol level of 0.15 or higher or with a person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
Lynn Marie Skulski, 54, 7100 block of Beardsley St., Englewood. Charge: DUI with a blood-alcohol level of 0.15 or higher or with a person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Dylan James Baker, 42, Flamingo Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
Christopher Swanson, 52, 3100 block of Pericles Ave., North Port. Charges: DUI with a blood-alcohol level of 0.15 or higher or with a person under 18 in vehicle and DUI with property damage. Bond: $30,000.
— Compiled by Elaine Allen-Emrich
