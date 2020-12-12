The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Justin Nicholas Gonzales, 27, Valrico, Florida. Charges: failure to register a motor vehicle and out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Timothy James Draper, 56, 100 block of Island Court, Rotonda West. Charge: criminal mischief between $200 and $10,000 damage. Bond: $1,500.

Michael Joseph Abruzzese, 26, 100 block of Boundary Blvd., Rotonda. Charge: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.

Roy Lee Poore, 44, 6000 block of Rumford St., Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $3,000.

Caleb Joshua Mannino, 22, 23000 block of Wilkinson Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $500.

Joseph Jeffrey Giroux, 43, 12000 block of Appleberg Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,000.  

Jonny Alexander, 45, homeless. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and petty theft-third or subsequent offense. Bond: $10,000.

Ricky Evans, 58, Fort Lauderdale. Charge: driving without a license/revoked-habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.

Ryan James Gros, 41, 11000 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charges: driving without a license/revoked-habitual offender and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,000.

Donald Thomas Sligh, 31, 400 block of Palm Creek Drive, Englewood. Charges: driving while license is suspended-third or subsequent offense, possession of a concealed weapon or in vehicle in restricted area, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest by law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: $28,000.

Compiled by Sue Erwin


