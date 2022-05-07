Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Ricardo Orlang Rivera, 27, Tampa. Charge: grant theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $10,000.
Stephen Anthony Macchi, 43, homeless Punta Gorda. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.
Clayton Andre Stuarts, Jr., 30, 700 block of Burland Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: operate motorcycle without license; drive while license suspended second offense; off bond/forfeiture/revocations — no new charge entry. Bond: none.
Stacy Rowland, 41, 30000 block of Orange Blossom Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
Phillip Joseph Pascarelli, 45, 23000 block of Nelson Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: convicted felon fails to register; possession controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: $8,500.
Robert John Berning, 33, 3300 block of Tucson Road, North Port. Charge: commit felony battery. Bond: $5,000.
Shane Marcel Tuele, 50, Navarre. Charges: possession controlled substance without prescription; smuggling contraband controlled substance defined in county detention facility; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Krystal Marie Restivo, 37, homeless Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Willie Charles Vails, 56, 11000 block of Pendleton Avenue, Englewood. Charge: DUI - influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $3,000.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Daven Lee Mayall, 39, address withheld. Charges: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence; off bond/forfeiture/revocations — no new charge entry. Bond: none.
Crystal Rivera, 34, 22000 block of Felton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: willfully abuses child without causing great bodily harm. Bond: $5,000.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Alicia Marie Dorsch, 33, 4400 block of South Salford Boulevard, North Port. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: narcotic equipment possess and or use of. Bond: $7,500.
Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Samuel Hunter Miller, 18, 27000 block of Arrowhead Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary: unoccupied structure unarmed; resist officer: obstruct without violence. Bond: $2,000.
Seth Anthony Gooding, 18, 11800 block of Southwest Dallas Drive South, Lake Suzy. Charges: burglary: unoccupied structure unarmed; resist officer: obstruct without violence. Bond: $2,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.