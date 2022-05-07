Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Ricardo Orlang Rivera, 27, Tampa. Charge: grant theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $10,000.

Stephen Anthony Macchi, 43, homeless Punta Gorda. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.

Clayton Andre Stuarts, Jr., 30, 700 block of Burland Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: operate motorcycle without license; drive while license suspended second offense; off bond/forfeiture/revocations — no new charge entry. Bond: none.

Stacy Rowland, 41, 30000 block of Orange Blossom Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

Phillip Joseph Pascarelli, 45, 23000 block of Nelson Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: convicted felon fails to register; possession controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: $8,500.

Robert John Berning, 33, 3300 block of Tucson Road, North Port. Charge: commit felony battery. Bond: $5,000.

Shane Marcel Tuele, 50, Navarre. Charges: possession controlled substance without prescription; smuggling contraband controlled substance defined in county detention facility; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Krystal Marie Restivo, 37, homeless Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.


Willie Charles Vails, 56, 11000 block of Pendleton Avenue, Englewood. Charge: DUI - influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $3,000.

Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Daven Lee Mayall, 39, address withheld. Charges: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence; off bond/forfeiture/revocations — no new charge entry. Bond: none.

Crystal Rivera, 34, 22000 block of Felton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: willfully abuses child without causing great bodily harm. Bond: $5,000.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Alicia Marie Dorsch, 33, 4400 block of South Salford Boulevard, North Port. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: narcotic equipment possess and or use of. Bond: $7,500.

Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Samuel Hunter Miller, 18, 27000 block of Arrowhead Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary: unoccupied structure unarmed; resist officer: obstruct without violence. Bond: $2,000.

Seth Anthony Gooding, 18, 11800 block of Southwest Dallas Drive South, Lake Suzy. Charges: burglary: unoccupied structure unarmed; resist officer: obstruct without violence. Bond: $2,000.

