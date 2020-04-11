The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Andrew Anderson Avirett, 48, 300 block or Eider Road, Venice. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

• Kenneth Foster Craig, 51, 100 block of Mark Twain Lane, Rotonda. Charges: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

• Karl Minott, 65, address withheld. Charges: robbery with a firearm, and two counts of open carry of weapons or firearms. Bond: none.

• Scott Douglas Honeycutt, 40, 9200 block of Newnan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000. 

• Christopher Lee Baker, 40, 16000 block of Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery. Bond: $1,000. 

• Justice Jacob Jones, 21, Louisville, Kentucky. Charges: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

• Cori Cleveland, 20, Cape Coral. Charges: possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.

• Lucius Christopher Marqui Jones, 22, Cape Coral. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, and knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.

— Compiled by Sue Erwin

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments