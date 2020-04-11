The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Andrew Anderson Avirett, 48, 300 block or Eider Road, Venice. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Kenneth Foster Craig, 51, 100 block of Mark Twain Lane, Rotonda. Charges: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
• Karl Minott, 65, address withheld. Charges: robbery with a firearm, and two counts of open carry of weapons or firearms. Bond: none.
• Scott Douglas Honeycutt, 40, 9200 block of Newnan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
• Christopher Lee Baker, 40, 16000 block of Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery. Bond: $1,000.
• Justice Jacob Jones, 21, Louisville, Kentucky. Charges: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Cori Cleveland, 20, Cape Coral. Charges: possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
• Lucius Christopher Marqui Jones, 22, Cape Coral. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, and knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Sue Erwin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.