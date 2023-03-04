Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Kevin Albert Sunseri, 56, Sarasota. Charges: grand theft more than $20,000 less than $100,000; trespass on property than structure or conveyance; grand theft of motor vehicle; criminal mischief under $200 damage. Bond: $65,000.
• Humberto Antonio Lopez, 41, Sarasota. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.
• Phillip Jerome Barker Jr., 33, 3600 block of North Cranberry Boulevard, North Port. Charges: out of county warrant; driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $13,500.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Robert Christian Padr Phillips, 40, 100 block of Verona Street, Nokomis. Charge: possess controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $500.
• Jeremy Scott Qvick, 43, 4100 block of Mercury Road, Venice. Charge: battery: touch or strike (domestic). Bond: $5,000.
• John Joseph Starbeck, 60, 4500 block of Hamwood Street, North Port. Charge: aggravated battery: cause bodily harm or disability. Bond: none.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Robert Kent Cales IV, 37, South Carolina. Two counts conditional release violation pre-trial release condition violation for domestic violence. Bond: none.
• Jerry Grzywa, 68, 200 block of McCabe Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: larceny: petit theft merchandise farm transit more than $100 less than $750. Bond: $500.
• Omar Abdul Sabur, 23, Hudson, Florida. Charge: battery: touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.
• Benjamin Lee Saunders, 43, 6000 block of Abigail Avenue, North Port. Charge: trespassing: property not structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Maria Guadalupe Fortanel, 36, 2700 block of Southeast Frank J. Dewayne Way, Arcadia. Charge: domestic violence. Bond: none.
• Stevie Janine Kinder, 35, Seffner, Florida. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
