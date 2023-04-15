Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Exon Numiery Aguilar Rodriguez, 19, Seattle. Charge: nonresident driver's license required. Bond: $500.
Corbett Lee Smith III, 43, 200 block of Caddy Road, Rotonda West. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Christopher Malvano, 64, 22000 block of Hernando Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
Rosemary Elizabeth Houmis, 28, 23000 block of Corvin Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Kaitlynn Killough, 25, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Divixs Manrrique Bejarano-Mencias, 37, Orlando. Charge: out of county warrant (hold for North Port Police Department). Bond: $263.
Roberto Lopez Diaz, 29, Orlando. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
John Henry Savell, 42, Naples. Charges: DUI; refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended; and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.
Deserie Nicole DeJesus, 37, Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Matthew A. Morel, 39, 1300 block of Jefferson Drive, Englewood. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
Yovany Leiva Domingo, 31, Dover, Florida. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
Marty Parker, 28, Dover, Florida. Charges: out of county warrant and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Alexus Parker, 21, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,000.
Samantha Marie Cupani, 32, 1000 block of Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $15,000.
Madison Nicole Myers, 23, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: None.
Louis Angelo Labarbera, 22, 18000 block of Robinson Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage. Bond: $5,000.
Darlynn Lyons, 47, 3000 block of Stone Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement. Bond: $5,000.
Shawn Anthony Rice, 38 3000 block of Smith Street, Englewood. Charge: failure to appear for a misdemeanor. Bond: $2,000.
Jose Antonio Renobato, 24, Arcadia. Charges: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence, out of county warrant. Bond: None.
Ronald Andrew Stevens, 53, homeless. Charges: petit theft, possession of stolen shopping carts, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Alberto Coto-Leonor, 24, Jacksonville. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Raziel Binelo, 26, 1200 block of Alamander Avenue, Englewood. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle; dealing in trafficking stolen property. Bond: $9,000.
Michael J. Gordon, 80, 800 block of County Club Circle, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear: petit theft — first offense). Bond: $2,000.
Brent Lee Holmes, 35, 2200 block of Bragg Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: probation violation: child abuse (attempted). Bond: none.
Liam Patrick Kingery, 26, 1300 block of Mango Avenue, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI (unlawful blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle); DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $15,000.
Marc Leonard Payet, 48, 1400 block of Sussex Road, Venice. Charge: hit and run (leave scene of crash involving damage to property). Bond: $120.
Jonathan Soto, 40, 20000 block of Rutherford Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts probation violation (petit theft/third conviction). Bond: none.
Kevin Thomas Trier, 56, address withheld. Charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery. Bond: $60,000.
Kevin Michael Renodin, 33, 1000 block of North River Road, Venice. Charge: aggravated assault with a weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
Jacob Tyler Lowe, 38, 1000 block of Falcon Road, Venice: Charges: battery (second offense) and probation violation. Bond: none.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Melvin E. Calanchevasquez, 23, Sarasota. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
Bart Alan Grayson, 59, 11000 block of Aragon Lane, North Port. Charges: DUI and unlawful blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $240.
James Christopher Patten, 53, 7800 block of Taplin Avenue, North Port. Charge: fraud (obtain property under $20,000). Bond: $1,500.
Desiree Lenee Rohr, 33, 2200 block of Yancy Street, North Port. Charge: probation violation (public assistance fraud $200-$20,000). Bond: none.
Timothy James Upright, 67, 8400 block of Maureen Avenue, North Port. Charge: probation violation (DUI alcohol or drugs third violation within 10 years). Bond: none.
Thomas Lamar Raines, 18, 6000 block of Denison Avenue, North Port. Charge: probation violation, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Paul Jedidiah Thompson, 39, 8000 block of Trionfo Avenue, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony. Bond: none.
Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Nicole Kathleen Kelly, 29, 1000 block of Capri Isles, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Clarence Marshall Reaves, 40, 1100 block of Southwest Golden Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: nonmoving traffic violation (driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense); resist officer (obstruct without violence); failure to appear. Bond: none.
Florida Fish and Wildlife reported the following arrest:
David Richard Paul, 19, Cape Coral. Charge: boating under the influence. Bond: none.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon & Sue Erwin
