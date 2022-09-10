Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Seth Tyler Chancy, 23, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia: possession or use of. Bond: $3,500.
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Seth Tyler Chancy, 23, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia: possession or use of. Bond: $3,500.
Tara Evonne Larsen, 29, 2400 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: $1,500.
Scott Douglas Honeycutt, 43, 9200 block of Newman Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: cruelty toward child/aggravated battery on a child; tamper with or fabricate physical evidence. Bond: $12,500.
Jared Anthony Stone, 38, 700 block of Jarvis Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs; carrying concealed weapon unlicensed. Bond: $4,000.
Jackie Fred, 43, 23000 block of Charleston Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of occupied dwelling unarmed; larceny petit theft second degree first offense. Bond: $3,000.
Don Austin Carnine, 33, 2100 block of Hardey Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $2,500.
Robert Frank Doyle, 55, 13000 block of Romford Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
Timothy Ray Kell, 40, 4200 block of Mulgrave Avenue, North Port. Charges: smuggle contraband controlled substance defined in detention facility; possess controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia - possession or use of; tamper with or fabricate physical evidence. Bond: $15,500.
Jeronimo Cruz Cruz, 37, Naples. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
Candace Zahren, 54, 6200 block of Pennell Street, Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $500.
Michael Gregory Deck, 42, Bowling Green. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Ben Edward Arrington, III, 34, 400 block of Bond Street, Arcadia. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike; two underlying charges; failure to appear misdemeanor — no new charge entry. Bond: none.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Sanchez Sandoval, Miguel Sandoval, Miguel Angel, 46, 1400 block of Hempstead Avenue, North Port. Charges: sexual assault by person 18 years or older; victim 18 years or older — no physical force violence; sexual offense: incest. Bond: none, held for ICE.
Anthony Kaij Scott, 23, 52 block of North McCall Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI unlawful blood alcohol; DUI damage to property of person of another; hit and run: leave scene of crash involving damage to property; DUI — unlawful blood alcohol: refusal to submit to DUI testing. Bond: $1,120.
Frances Michelle Wallace, 31, 10000 block of Bay Avenue, Englewood. Charges: contempt of court: failure to appear/petit larceny first offense. Bond: $5,000.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Alyona Sergeyevna Osipov, 33, Trionfo Avenue/Granada Boulevard, North Port. Charge: trespassing property not structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.