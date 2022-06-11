Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Luciano Lara, 36, Zolpho Springs. Charges: resisting officer without violence; amphetamine — trafficking more than 14 grams; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: $102,500.

Eric Ross Swink, 34, 2800 block of Altadena Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear; underlying charge. Bond: none.

Jonathan Alan Hartman, 34, homeless Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear felony — no new charge entry; two underlying charges. Bond: none.

Kiley Jacob Meyers, 18, 22000 block of Felton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: use two-way communications device to facilitate felony; accessory after the fact second degree felony; contributing to delinquency by causing a child to commit delinquent act. Bond: $12,500.

Charles Thomas Coffey, 59, 2400 block of Magellan Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: assault on person 65 years or older. Bond: $1,500.

Mary Elizabeth White, 40, homeless Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

Michael Robert Scaffidi, 52, 2300 block of Ednor Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon; possess cocaine; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; resisting officer without violence; possess controlled substance without prescription; marijuana — possess not more than 20 grams. Bond: none.

Ashley T. Stone, 44, 18000 block of Ashcroft Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: marijuana — possess not more than 20 grams; possess cocaine; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; possess controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $11,000.

George M. Muncan, 18, 1400 block of Arundel Avenue, North Port. Charges: accessory after the fact second degree felony; use two-way communications device to facilitate felony; contributing to delinquency by causing child to commit delinquent act; two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations — no new charge entry. Bond: $18,500.

Adam Henry Ziehr, 24, 300 block of Calle Liana, Englewood. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked subsequent offense; violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.


Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Tristin Brynae Clarke, 22, 600 Block Hamlin Street, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: driving while license suspended revoked. Bond: $15,000.

Tiffany Marie Hartman, 29, 100 block Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Possess controlled substance (methamphetamine) without prescription; possession substance (methylenedioxyamphetamine) MDA; drugs — health or safety — possess harmful new legend drug without prescription. Bond: $3,120.

James Otto Justice, 34, 8600 block of Agress Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI — unlawful blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.

Exzavion Cequail Richardson, 23, 1400 Minneapolis Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of weapon or ammunition by convicted Florida felon; probation violation: drugs — sell within 1,000 feet of school other schedule III or IV. Bond: none.

Theodore Hall White, Jr., 58, 100 block Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: drugs — possess controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.

North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Habdon Hartley Brown, 28, Cape Coral. Charge: resisting officer: obstruct without violence. Bond: $500.

Brian Paul McAvoy, 36, 1300 block of Fargo Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant (Charlotte County): violation of probation DUI property damage or person. Bond: none.

Compiled by Nancy J. Semon

