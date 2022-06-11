Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Luciano Lara, 36, Zolpho Springs. Charges: resisting officer without violence; amphetamine — trafficking more than 14 grams; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: $102,500.
Eric Ross Swink, 34, 2800 block of Altadena Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear; underlying charge. Bond: none.
Jonathan Alan Hartman, 34, homeless Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear felony — no new charge entry; two underlying charges. Bond: none.
Kiley Jacob Meyers, 18, 22000 block of Felton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: use two-way communications device to facilitate felony; accessory after the fact second degree felony; contributing to delinquency by causing a child to commit delinquent act. Bond: $12,500.
Charles Thomas Coffey, 59, 2400 block of Magellan Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: assault on person 65 years or older. Bond: $1,500.
Mary Elizabeth White, 40, homeless Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
Michael Robert Scaffidi, 52, 2300 block of Ednor Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon; possess cocaine; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; resisting officer without violence; possess controlled substance without prescription; marijuana — possess not more than 20 grams. Bond: none.
Ashley T. Stone, 44, 18000 block of Ashcroft Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: marijuana — possess not more than 20 grams; possess cocaine; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; possess controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $11,000.
George M. Muncan, 18, 1400 block of Arundel Avenue, North Port. Charges: accessory after the fact second degree felony; use two-way communications device to facilitate felony; contributing to delinquency by causing child to commit delinquent act; two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations — no new charge entry. Bond: $18,500.
Adam Henry Ziehr, 24, 300 block of Calle Liana, Englewood. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked subsequent offense; violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Tristin Brynae Clarke, 22, 600 Block Hamlin Street, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: driving while license suspended revoked. Bond: $15,000.
Tiffany Marie Hartman, 29, 100 block Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Possess controlled substance (methamphetamine) without prescription; possession substance (methylenedioxyamphetamine) MDA; drugs — health or safety — possess harmful new legend drug without prescription. Bond: $3,120.
James Otto Justice, 34, 8600 block of Agress Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI — unlawful blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
Exzavion Cequail Richardson, 23, 1400 Minneapolis Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of weapon or ammunition by convicted Florida felon; probation violation: drugs — sell within 1,000 feet of school other schedule III or IV. Bond: none.
Theodore Hall White, Jr., 58, 100 block Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: drugs — possess controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Habdon Hartley Brown, 28, Cape Coral. Charge: resisting officer: obstruct without violence. Bond: $500.
Brian Paul McAvoy, 36, 1300 block of Fargo Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant (Charlotte County): violation of probation DUI property damage or person. Bond: none.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.