The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Thomas Michael Bobo, 36, 3000 block of Brooklyn Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Kane Julius Washington, 27, 3000 block of Colma St., North Port. Charge: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
Compiled by Sue Erwin
