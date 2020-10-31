The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest: 

Thomas Michael Bobo, 36, 3000 block of Brooklyn Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $500.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Kane Julius Washington, 27, 3000 block of Colma St., North Port. Charge: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Sue Erwin

