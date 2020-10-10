The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Travis Locklear, 24, 8000 block of State Road 31, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: $10,000.

Robin Tina Rose, 34, 600 block of Sharon Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Portia Lee Reid, 32, 600 block of Sharon Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Nicholas Michael Torres, 31, 600 block of Sharon Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Gene Joseph Townsend, 47, 600 block of Sharon Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by Florida convicted felon. Bond: none.

Jason Michael Millhouse, 35, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to leave property upon order by owner, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana more than 20 grams. Bond: $6,000.

Justin Michael Marquis, 25, 3000 block of Elkcam Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.


Cassandra Marie Goldberg, 34, Perrysburg, Ohio. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, failure to appear for a misdemeanor and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

Douglas Joe Powell, 45, 12000 block of Suarez St., North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, out-of-county warrant and driving without a valid license. Bond: $10,000.

John Edwin Myers, 36, Hallandale, Florida. Charge: driving without license suspended. Bond: $5,000.

Melvi Perez-Perez, 20, Fort Myers. Charge: operating a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Kayla Marie Henry, 27, Fort Mead, Florida. Charges: giving false information to law enforcement and violation of probation. Bond: $3,000.

Martin Patrick Macioszek, 33, Fort Mead, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.

