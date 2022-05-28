Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Joshua D. Reid, 42, homeless, Venice. Charges: using a false receipt; possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; petit theft third subsequent offense. Bond: none.
Rshard Jerome Nealon, 33, 300 block of Virginia Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear — misdemeanor; underlying charge. Bond: none.
Jonathan Ceasar Mhyers, 44, 1600 block of White Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation or probation or community control. bond: none.
Christopher Joseph Russo, 43, 2200 block of Mauritania Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: $5,000.
Mark Allen Schmidt, 60, 30000 block of Oak Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of condition of pre-trial release. Bond: $5,000.
Patrick Evan Jones, 18, 20000 block of Lorenzo Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: lewd lascivious battery on victim 12 to 16 years of age. Bond: $100,000.
Christopher Annel Raul Francois, 28, 500 block of Skylark Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: two out of county warrants; commit felony battery. Bond: none.
Nazanine Tara Nakamura, 33, 3100 block of Brooklyn Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear — no new charge entry; underlying charge. Bond: none.
Roland Fernandes, 27, 3400 block of Coney Island Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: sell give serve alcohol beverages to person under 21. Bond: $1,000.
Colby Michael Weaver, 25, 20000 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear — no new charge entry; underlying charge. Bond: none.
Shawn Prescott Schrody, 52, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of controlled substance without prescription; underlying charge; failure to appear — no new charge entry; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: none.
Shawna Lee Sheckells, 34, 6600 block of Dennison Avenue, North Port. charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocation — no new charge entry; amphetamine — trafficking more than 14 grams; out of county warrant; drug paraphenalia — possession or use of. Bond: none.
Marie Antonnette Mercorella, 72, 2300 block of Manheim Avenue, North Port. Charge: grand theft property more than $750 less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.
William Kenneth Blount, 24, Grove City. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
John Joseph Sitone, 55, 200 block of High Point Drive, Englewood. Charge: grand theft property more than $300 less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Amanda Michelle Byers, 45, 3700 block of Hialeah Avenue, Venice. Charges: drugs — possession of controlled substance without prescription; resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,000.
Cunningham Washington/Adrian Washington/Adrian Walter, 25, 2400 block of Brubeck Road, North Port. Charge: trespassing: failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.
Christopher Dale Davis, 50, 7900 block of Jeffrey Avenue, North Port. Charge: weapon offense: use firearm under influence of alcohol. Bond: $120.
Shane Martin Palus, 32, 2400 block of Nordendale Boulevard, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $50,000.
Nicholas Jordan Smith, 27, Palmetto. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams; moving traffic violation: driving while license suspended revocation equivalent status. Bond: $1,620.
Markeisha Janae Taylor, 29, 100 block of Attilla Road, North Port. Charge: violation possess heroin less than 10 grams. Bond: none.
Deanna Mrie Thomas, 36, 4300 block of Wesley Lane, North Port. charges: possession cocaine; possession controlled substance without prescription; drug equipment — possess and or use; moving traffic violation: driving while license suspended or revoked revocation status second offense. Bond: $4,000.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Konnor Dale Gibson, 27, 11000 block of Southwest County Road 769, Arcadia. Charges: drugs — possession of meth with intent to sell manufacture deliver; moving traffic violation: reckless driving first offense. Bond: $5,000.
Amanda Christine Landron, 26, 5400 block of Phelps Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: two out of county warrants: Sumter County: order to revoke bond; possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon; drug equipment — possession and or use. Bond: none.
Jason Patrick Mathis, 51, 1700 block of Hudson Street, Englewood. Charge: moving traffic violation: driving while license suspended or revoked or revocation equivalent. Bond: $1,500.
Brandon Eugene Smith, 31, 200 block of Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charge: trespassing: failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
