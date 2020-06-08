The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Robert Paul Jaroma, 54, Port St. Lucie, Florida. Charge: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

John Francis Bovee, 45, 200 block of Martin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Cody Lane Locke, 23, 4000 block of Elvington Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: felony battery, possessing, receiving or obtaining stolen credit/debit card and grand theft. Bond: none.

Heidi Marie Creamer, 53, 3400 block of Maple Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of battery. Bond: none.

Nicole Suzanne Cabral, 28, 200 block of Ambler St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

Mark Kelly Parker, 46, 9200 block of Tacoma Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Xavier Samuel Sanchez, 24, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, trafficking in fentanyl 4 grams or more, possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officers. Bond: none.

Bonnie Ann Marie Mejia, 43, 1100 block of Natrona Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

John Spencer Howell, 24, 900 block of Darwin Road, Venice. Charge: threat to do violence. Bond: none.

Zachary Martin Johnson, 27, 4200 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: $1,000.

Justin Wayne Prince, 37, 6700 block of Locher Road, North Port. Charges: battery, giving false ID to law enforcement officers. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Roman Melnichuk, 36, 4100 block of Grobe St., North Port. Charges: battery on a person 65 years or older, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Ashley Ann Devine, 26, 3600 block of Sterling Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (fentanyl), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Heroin), possession of drug equipment. Bond:$3,500.

Mark Joseph Powers Sr., 57, 100 block of Tampa Ave., Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Compiled by Christy Feinberg and Brianna Kwasnik

