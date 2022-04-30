Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Michael Anthony Schramm, 34, 3500 block of Middletown Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: underlying charge; failure to appear felony; violation of probation or community control: Bond: none.

Matthew Joseph Taylor, 26, 7400 block of Michael Street, Englewood. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: $1,500.

Eric Christian Botelho, 50, 1100 Clark Street, Englewood. Charge: DUI: influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $500.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Derek Russell Johnson, 40, 4100 block of Perch Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: drugs — possess: controlled substance without prescription (methamphetamine); larceny: grand theft more than $750 less than $5,000. Bond: $3,000.


Thomas Ralph Keeler, Jr., 36, 700 block of Liberty Street, Englewood. Charge: out of state fugitive: Kerr County, Texas. Bond: none.

North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Monique Latrelle Miller, 41, 7500 block of Merolla Road, North Port. Charge: battery: touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.

Kathy Ann Totten, 64, 1600 block of Tile Terrace, North Port. Charges: public order crimes: use two-way communication device to facilitate felony; cocaine: sell: schedule II; drug equipment — possess and/or use (paraphernalia). Bond: $7,000.

Compiled by Nancy J. Semon

