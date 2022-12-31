Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Kristofer Tomas Matos, 33, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of possession of controlled substance without prescription; DUI; violation of probation or community control; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Eduardo J. Ordaz-Garcia, 23, 5100 block of Gibson Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license; DUI with blood-alcohol 0.15% or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
• Wade Thomas Grimes, 42, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Russell Leroy Higgins, 39, 800 block of Forest Hill Lane Northwest, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,500.
• Marlluli Perera, 50, 22000 block of Bradford Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Itzel Aurora Esparza Lopez, 19, 22000 block of Beverly Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Joseph Charles Sorrentino, 87, 4400 block of Gillen Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: lewd lascivious molestation on victim under 12 years of age. Bond: none.
• Montel De'Marqus Jackson, 25, 300 block of Venetia Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $2,500.
• John Joseph Starbeck, 60, 4500 block of Hamwood Street, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Luis Armando Gonzalez-Gonzalez, 21, Fort Myers. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Esteban Muniz, 23, Fort Myers. Driving while license suspended or revoked; resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
• Nicole Marie Tanguay, 39, 10000 block of Bay Avenue, Englewood. Charges: two counts possession of controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,750.
• Gerardo Sol, Boynton Beach. Charges: three counts violation of probation or community control. Bond: $3,300.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Lisa Ann Calderon, 47, 26000 block of Seminole Lakes Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts violation of condition of pretrial release; bond forfeiture. Bond: $5,500.
Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Yandy Alejandro Peralta-Diaz, 33, Hialeah. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jeremy Becker-welts, 71, 600 block of La Sala, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Chad A. Bocanegra, 34, 400 block of Pameto Road, Nokomis. Charge: Collier County warrant. Bond: none.
• Denise Margaret Hynds, 61, 100 block of Cedar Street, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Shelley Lynn Mussone, 43, 3700 block of Easy Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,500.
• Deborah Ann Nuccio, 64, 500 block of Spruce Street, Englewood. Charges: DUI with blood-alcohol 0.15% or higher with person under 18 in vehicle; DUI with damage to property or person of another; leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property. Bond: $740.
• Michael Eugene Stewart, 51, 14000 block of Chesswood Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $3,000.
• Ashley Tyson Stone, 45, 18000 block of Ashcroft Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine; possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Troy Douglas Borden, 58, 6300 block of Freemont Street, North Port. Charges: burglary causing damage over $1,000. Bond: $20,000.
• Anthony Lee Chelnokov, 24, 12000 block of Alta Mira Street, North Port. Charge: larceny. Bond: $750.
• John Wesley Cruz, 33, Sarasota. Charge: contempt of court: violate injunction. Bond: none.
• James McCool, 55, 4300 block of Compton Lane, North Port. Charge: resisting officer with violence; battery on officer or first responder. Bond: none.
• Ashton Jay Mitchell, 20, 2300 block of De Garmo Street, North Port. Charge: lewd lascivious behavior: battery on victim age 12 to 16. Bond: none.
Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• James Lloyd Riegel III, 23, address not given. Charge: cocaine possession with intent to sell. Bond: $7,500.
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Enoc Placido Garcia, 33, 300 block of North Tenth Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
• Mark Allen Larkin, 55, Avon Park, Florida. Charges: driving while license suspended; possession of controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug equipment. Bond: $860.
Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Colton Wayne Stearns, 19, 2500 block of Carl Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug equipment; marijuana possession; possess controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,500.
