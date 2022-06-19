Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Todd Isaac Richard, 53, 2900 block of Peace River Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
Latoya Johnson, 39, 25000 block of Gorham Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Lourdes Daniela Ortiz, 26, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
Justin RJ Mosser, 39, 2200 block of Penfield Terrace, North Port. Charges: corruption by threat against public servant; disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,000.
Ernest Edward Moore, 47, Jacksonville. Charges: two counts possession of controlled substance without prescription; possession or use of drug paraphernalia; driving while license suspended (third or subsequent offense). Bond: $11,500.
Shane Travis Bronson, 47, Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Adam, Maldonado Hernandez, 31, Fort Myers. Charge: out-of-state fugitive. Bond: none.
Dennis Lee Cote, 47, 2800 block of 8th Street, Englewood. Charge: commit aggravated battery. Bond: $5,000.
Robert James Schofield, 72, 1200 block of Jefferson Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $1,000.
Stephanie Ann Lansford, 34, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $10,000.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Nathan Dorman Burley, 31, 600 block of Skylark Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: larceny (petit theft second degree, first offense). Bond: $1,000.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Trevor Paul Floyd, 45, 600 block of Eaglenook Way, Osprey. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear (trespass after warning). Bond: $1,500.
Jenna Renee Oliver, 28, 1700 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charges: two counts of larceny. Bond: $2,000.
Elijah Patureau, 24, 700 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charges: possess of marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver schedule I; smuggle contraband: controlled substance in county detention facility; possess cocaine; possess and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $5,000.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Manresa Leyva, Juan Leyva, Juan Antonio, 52, Hollywood. Charges: two counts larceny - grand theft more than $750 less than $5,000; two counts damage property - criminal mischief $1,000 or more; burglary tools - possess with intent to use; burglary: unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $9,000.
Yaubri Suarez Alfonso, Yaubri Alfonso, 41, Miami. Charges: two counts larceny - grand theft more than $750 less than $5,000; two counts property damage - criminal mischief $1,000 or more; burglary tools - possess with intent to use; burglary: unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $9,000.
Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jeffery Elisha Hamm, 46, 21000 block of Coulton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery: prior conviction battery - commit second subsequent battery (dating violence). Bond: $1,500.
Jamie Patrick Jones, 50, 200 block of Medea Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant: Charlotte/fraudulent use of credit card. Bond: $7,500.
Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Andrea Vigorelli, 31, 1300 block of Karen Drive, Venice. Charge: battery: cause bodily harm (domestic). Bond: $7,500.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
