The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Andrea Nechelle Butler, 29, of Riverview, FL. Charges: using a firearm while committing felony. Bond: none. Possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,500. Drug paraphernalia - possession or use of. Bond: $1,000.
James Darryl Wheeles, 53, 6600 block of Villa View Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: aggravated battery/person using a deadly weapon. Bond: $50,000. Battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $15,000.
Kyle Lewis Howard, 20, 300 block of Bollenger Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $5,000. Drug paraphernalia - possession or use of. Bond: $2,500.
Amber Dotson Mevis, 47, 600 block of Hawaii Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $2,500. Refusal to submit to testing. Bond: none.
Alan Lee, 43, 300 block of Mendoza Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: $1,000.
Richard Howard Schumacher, 31, 1400 block of Coral Ridge Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: corruption by threat against public servant. Bond: $3,500. Resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,500.
Jamar Michael Graham, 35, 2100 block of Ivy Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine. Bond: $5,000. Drug paraphernalia - possession or use of. Bond: $2,500.
Benjamin Butler, Jr., 34, 21000 block of Kenelm Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500. Breach of peace, disorderly conduct. Bond: $1,500.
Olivia Rose Hartman, 18, 21000 block of Chatburn Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: marijuana - possession with intent to sell. Bond: $5,000. Drug paraphernalia - possession or use of. Bond: $2,500.
Caryn Marie D'Angelo, 42, of Hull, Massachusetts. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
Charles Dennis Payne, 48, of Clermont, Florida. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Manuel Perez-Aguilar, 32, of Bonita Springs. Charges: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Kaitlin Romer, 34 11000 block of SW Loop Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,000. Failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer. Bond: $5,000. Possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: $10,000.
Mariano Alvarez, 33, 1000 block of SW Cinder Street, Arcadia. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Linda Diane Molonson, 74, 4200 block of North Chamberlain Boulevard, North Port. Charge: battery - touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
William Kalyn Pugh, 33, (homeless) Arcadia. Charges: possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $100. Possession and/or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $100. Larceny - petit theft, second degree, first offense. Bond: $100.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
James Anderson, 30, of St. Petersburg Beach. Charges: DUI - unlawful alcohol in building; alcohol level 0.15 or higher, with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
Alex Callahan, 27, 8800 block of Vamo Road, Sarasota. Charges: DUI - unlawful alcohol in building; alcohol level 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
Hernandez Maguellal, Luis Maguellal, Luis Alberto, 21, Sarasota (no street address given). Charges: battery causing bodily harm (domestic). Bond: none.
Andrew Gregory Hughes, 49, 3000 block of Oriole Drive, Sarasota. Charges: DUI - unlawful alcohol in building; alcohol level 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
Erika Virginia Karras, 27, 1400 block of SW 13th Terrace, Cape Coral. Out of county warrant (Lee)/violation of probation. Charges: grand theft - deposit check with intent to defraud/utter forged instrument. Bond: none.
Diana Gay Mader, 67, 100 block of Clear Lake Drive, Englewood. Charges: aggravated battery on person 65 years of age or older (domestic). Bond: $5,000.
Naranjo Ruiz, Jose Ruiz, Jose Manual, 18, 3800 block of Greenway Drive, Sarasota. Charges: moving traffic violation; operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
William Christopher Nilsson, 38, 3900 block of Warren Street, Sarasota. Charges: DUI - unlawful alcohol in building; DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $120.
Kortlin Jacard Robinson, 29, of St. Petersburg. Charges: marijuana - possession of not more than 20 grams. Bond: $500.
Wesley Edward Wallace, III, 47, of Nokomis. Charges: out of county warrant (Hillsborough County); violation of probation; possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Robert Paul Jacobson, 58, 400 block of West Gate Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI - unlawful alcohol in building; DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $120.
