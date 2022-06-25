Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Richard Travis Bishop, 53, Venice. Charges: possess controlled substance with a prescription; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: none.

Daniel Richard O'Brien, 39, Missouri. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $5,000.

Joshua Phillip Browning, 35, homeless Punta Gorda. Charges: three counts of drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; methamphetamine — sell; criminal attempt solicit conspire third degree felony; two counts possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

Jessica Leigh Brown, 32, 15000 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation or community control; possess controlled substance without prescription; two counts drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; methamphetamine — sell. Bond: none.

Christina Louise Dolejs, 40, homeless Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation or community control; battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Gene Richard Hughes, 40, 11000 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: amphetamine — trafficking more than 14 grams; methamphetamine — sell; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: $280,000.

Peggy Diane Ford, 39, homeless Punta Gorda. Charges: drug paraphernalia - possession or use of; methamphetamine — sell; possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $17,500.

John Alan Brugman, 54, 15000 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts opium or derivative Schedule I or II — deliver; two counts possession of controlled substance without prescription; two counts drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: $450,000.

Nicholas Matthew Bores, 28, 15000 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. charges: four counts drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; possession of controlled substance without prescription; six counts methamphetamine — sell; amphetamine — trafficking more than 14 grams. Bond: none.

Martin Edward Conroy, 64, 28000 block of Arrowhead Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Corie Leigh Bennett, 44, 15000 block of Sunkist Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: three counts methamphetamine — sell; amphetamine — trafficking more than 14 grams; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; two counts manufacture or delivery of drug paraphernalia; two counts neglect child without great bodily harm. Bond: none.

Gabrielle Alexandria Lacerenza, 36, 2100 block of Broom Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $20,000.

Jamie Patrick Jones, 50, 22000 block of Rochester Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: fraudulent use of credit cards two or fewer times less than $100. Bond: $7,500.

Felix Roy Moultrie II, 43, 2300 block of Linton Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: career offender fails to register. Bond: $15,000.

Monserrat Estrada-Lopez, 32, 2100 block of Picnic Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

James Lewis Coggeshall, 60, 1400 Lullaby Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older; out of county warrant. Bond: none.


Jason Alan Pierce, 40, 3100 Tulsa Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Timothy Peter Richards, 54, 700 block of Wentworth Street, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Dillon David Donohoe, 33, 400 block of East Cowles Avenue, Englewood. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle; grand theft more than $5,000 less than $10,000; burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: none.

Stephanie Nicole Mapes, 36, 300 block of South Maple Street, Englewood. Charges: drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; possession of controlled substance without prescription; smuggle contraband controlled substance. Bond: $12,500.

Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Christopher Daniel Martin, 37, 100 block of Valdiva Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $1,000.

FWC reported the following arrest:

Paul Earl Zirkles, 39, 6500 block of NE Claudia Drive, Arcadia. Charges: drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $4,500.

North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Bartolo Lopez Intzin, Bartolo Intzin, 36, Venice. Charges: fraud — impersonate use ID younger than 18 years or older than 60 years without consent; moving traffic violation: operated motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $7,620.

Beau William Morazes, 20, Tamiami Trail and Eager Street, North Port. Charges: carrying concealed weapon: unlicensed firearm; two counts carrying concealed weapon: unlicensed electronic weapon or device; drug equipment — possession and or use; resisting officer: obstruct without violence. Bond: $3,500.

Yaubri Suarez Alfonso, Yaubri Alfonso, 41, Miami. Charge: out of county warrant (Manatee County): burglary — dwelling or structure causing damage over $1,000. Bond: $50,000.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Adam John Martinez, 29, 8200 block of Caruso Lane, North Port. Charges: two counts contempt of court: failure to appear: driving while license suspended/leaving the scene of accident without giving information under $50; contempt of court — failure to appear: driving while license suspended. Bond: $3,000.

Todd Michael Weber, 63, 2600 block of South Salford Boulevard, North Port. Charge: obscene material: possess control view depiction child sex conduct. Bond: $70,000.

Brent Frederick West, 44, 400 block of Shadylawn Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation: flee/elude police: fail to obey law enforcement officer order to stop. Bond: none.

Compiled by Nancy J. Semon

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments