The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jorge Hernandez-Diaz, 28, Tampa. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Kerlin DeJesus-Fuentes, 26, South Lehigh, Florida. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $100.
Michael Joseph Abruzzese, 26, 4000 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of pretrial services for domestic battery, and off bond forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $11,000.
Yana Emanuel Angel Rodrigues, 28, Miami. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Christopher Allen Campbell, 29, 4000 block of Bank Way, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
William Drew Daley, 42, 3000 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and off bond forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $6,500.
Christopher Cody Danner, 32, 1000 block of Abscott St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, driving while license is suspended and violation of probation. Bond: $6,500.
Robert Theodore Fell, 40, 2000 block of Calvin Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: $7,000.
Lynda Jo Franz, 53, 1000 block of Hayworth Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Brianna Michelle Jackson, 30, 15000 block of Orchid Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.
Teshona Berna Martek, 27, 10000 block of Carnegie Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and out-of-county warrant. Bond: $8,500.
William Raymond Norris, 35, homeless. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.
Benjamin John Phillips, 32, 100 block of Martin Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
Thomas Allen Winnings, 38, 15000 block of Orchard Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
James Edward Wutke, 57, homeless. Charge: possession of stolen shopping carts. Bond: $2,000.
Lucas Brandon Yde, 32, 21000 block of Wardell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft, resisting law enforcement during retail theft and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $4,000.
Kevin Adan Zambrano-Ponce, 22, Grand Prairie, Texas. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cocaine. Bond: $8,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Matthew Wayne Falter, 39, 3000 block of Hidden Valley Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $2,000.
Jennifer Lynn Hendershot, 39, 3000 block of Hidden Valley Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.
Compiled by Sue Erwin
