The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jason Joseph Goley, 42, St. Petersburg. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
Patrick Troy Phillips, 44, Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
Christopher Nathan Gore, 42, homeless. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, grand theft of motor vehicle, dealing/traffic stolen property, and career offender fails to register. Bond: none.
Ronald Thomas Robinson, 51, 1000 block of Stamford St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.
Shay Ashleigh Brown, 38, 23000 block of Hillsdale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for a misdemeanor, underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
Hailee Lynn Mathews, 25, 7000 block of Ratan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Steven Edward Woodbury, 30, 1000 block of Willmette St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without a license-habitual offender. Bond: none.
Donald Thomas Kupchik, 35, 4000 block of Shady Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
John Saldana Martinez, 41, 1900 block of Jaguest Road, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Jason Lee Murr, 45, Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams. Bond: $5,000.
John Edward Barrington, 59, Fort Myers. Charges: engaging in a contracting business without certification, and five counts of fraud/using identification of another person. Bond: none.
Christine Lynn McDonald, 46, 1400 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood, Charges: DUI and DUI damage to property or person. Bond: none.
Jose Manuel Muniz-Solis, 38, Bradenton. Charge: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Zachariah McClellan Pifer, 31, 2200 block of NW Pine Bluff Ave., Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery/offender knew victim was pregnant. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Terry Lee Woody, 65, 6000 block of Bernadean Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and operating a motorcycle without a license. Bond: none.
Compiled by Sue Erwin
