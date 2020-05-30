The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Elijah James Washington, 57, 500 block of Charlotte St., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $3,500.

Matthew Terrell Rowe, 28, 18000 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by convicted felon. Bond: $350,000.

Delshierra Saunders, 25, 15000 block of Community Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: false imprisonment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.

Matthew Tyler Burrell, 30, 21000 block of Shannon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $1,500.

Samantha Lynn Smith, 28, 2100 block of Haskell St., Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to appear on felony. Bond: none.

Alex James Ianita, 26, 2100 block of Meeham Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.

Delwyn Clinton McKinley, 55, homeless. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $3,176.58.

Brandon Brooks Grant, 39, 23000 block of Nancy Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Sophocles Frangakis, 54, 18000 block of Ashcroft Circle. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000. 

Tanya Michelle Dills, 32, 1400 block of Chamberlain Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and petty theft. Bond: $5,000. 

Diane Krieger, 51, 3800 block of Wentworth St., North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.

Jared Michael Biegner, 26, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $750.

Paulette Michelle Miller, 49, 200 block of Oyster Creek, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Adam Michael Fisher, 26, 6400 block of Hamlet Drive, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000.

Amanda Marlene Evans, 38, 1000 S.W. Fifth Ave., Arcadia. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $10,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Laura Louise Fassett, 67, 100 block of Gold Tree, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery on a person 65 years or older, and tampering with a witness in a third-degree felony. Bond: $5,000.

Compiled by Sue Erwin

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments