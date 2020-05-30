The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Elijah James Washington, 57, 500 block of Charlotte St., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $3,500.
Matthew Terrell Rowe, 28, 18000 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by convicted felon. Bond: $350,000.
Delshierra Saunders, 25, 15000 block of Community Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: false imprisonment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
Matthew Tyler Burrell, 30, 21000 block of Shannon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $1,500.
Samantha Lynn Smith, 28, 2100 block of Haskell St., Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to appear on felony. Bond: none.
Alex James Ianita, 26, 2100 block of Meeham Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
Delwyn Clinton McKinley, 55, homeless. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $3,176.58.
Brandon Brooks Grant, 39, 23000 block of Nancy Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Sophocles Frangakis, 54, 18000 block of Ashcroft Circle. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Tanya Michelle Dills, 32, 1400 block of Chamberlain Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and petty theft. Bond: $5,000.
Diane Krieger, 51, 3800 block of Wentworth St., North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
Jared Michael Biegner, 26, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $750.
Paulette Michelle Miller, 49, 200 block of Oyster Creek, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Adam Michael Fisher, 26, 6400 block of Hamlet Drive, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000.
Amanda Marlene Evans, 38, 1000 S.W. Fifth Ave., Arcadia. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $10,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Laura Louise Fassett, 67, 100 block of Gold Tree, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery on a person 65 years or older, and tampering with a witness in a third-degree felony. Bond: $5,000.
Compiled by Sue Erwin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.