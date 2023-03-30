Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Victor Lee Bedget, 52, Sarasota. Charges: knowingly abuse temporary tag; smuggle contraband controlled substance into county detention facility; possession of drug paraphernalia; tamper with or fabricate physical evidence. Bond: none.
Gordon John Muir, 69, 7400 block of South Blue Sage, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief under $200 damage. Bond: $3,000.
Destiny Marie Byassee, 22, 25000 block of Dundee Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Joshua John Carlini, 43, 18000 block of Garvin Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed; petty theft (third subsequent offense). Bond: $10,000.
Richard M. Walters, 43, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia; possess marijuana over 20 grams; and possess controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $11,000.
Alex Philip Lawhorn, 25, 4100 block of Rose Arbor Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to appear (felony). Bond: none.
Scott Kyle Wright, 17, 18000 block of Ashcroft Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Richard James Ernst, 36, 2100 block of Backton Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $10,000.
John Louis Serrabella, 66, Clearwater. Charges: two out-of-county warrants. Bond: none.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
David Anthony Aluc, 24, 1300 block of Campbell Street, North Port. Charge: flee/elude law enforcement officer with lights and siren active. Bond: $1,500.
William Richard Aragon, 40, 200 block of East Wentworth Street, Englewood. Charge: battery on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: $3,500.
Thomas Benjamin Santelli, 65, 200 block of North Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $500.
Keith Edwin Shaffer, 50, 1800 block of Kilpatrick Road, Nokomis. Charge: neglect child without great bodily harm. Bond: none.
Anne Marie Christine Steele, 28, 500 West Venice Avenue, Venice. Charges: neglect child without great bodily harm; probation violation: two counts possession of controlled substances. Bond: none.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Richard Raul Aarden Rendon, 37, 18000 block of Monet Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: moving traffic violation: driving while license suspended revocation equivalent status. Bond: $120.
Donald Kirk Berry, 61, Fort Myers. Charge: out-of-state fugitive (Wilcox County, Georgia). Bond: none.
Stephanie Michelle Brown, 44, 1200 block McCrory Street, North Port. Charges: possess controlled substance without prescription (methamphetamine) and possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Alandre Daren Cooper, 34, 3500 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charges: possession with intent to sell manufacture deliver cocaine; possession with intent to sell manufacture or deliver Schedule I or II (fentanyl); possession of drug equipment and probation violation (possession of cocaine). Bond: none.
Michael Lonnie Koehler, 60, 5000 block of Sabrina Terrace, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant (DeSoto). Bond: $120.
Melvin A. Ruiz Trejo, Melvin Trejo, 19, 2400 block of Lakeview Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: operate motor vehicle without valid license; fail to have motor vehicle liability insurance. Bond: $240.
Jaleyne Yenya Scott, 24, 3200 block of Nekossa Street, North Port. Charge: battery and resist officer (obstruct without violence). Bond: $2,500.
Ryan Wayne Shack, 29, 2000 block of Logsdon Street, North Port. Charge: contempt of court (violate injunction protection domestic violence). Bond: none.
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Victoria Lynae Lindsey, 29, Bradenton. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $115,000.
Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
Johnny Roy Foster Jr., 37, 4400 block Southwest Tulip Avenue, Nocatee. Charges: larceny (petty theft: second degree first offense) and possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon. Bond: $7,620.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
