The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Cassianna Humphrey, 32, Sanibel Island. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: none.
Justin Allen Tucker, 28, 21000 block of Stillwater, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence and battery. Bond: $3,000.
Cassandra Juelle Thornton Lippert, 26, 7000 block of Ratan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Julian Cabrera Sanchez, 55, 22000 block of Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Gregory John Beno, 55, 1000 block of Cardinal Lane, Englewood. Charges: possession of firearm or weapon by a convicted felon and grand theft of firearm. Bond: $8,500.
Compiled by Sue Erwin
