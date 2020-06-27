The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Cassianna Humphrey, 32, Sanibel Island. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: none.

Justin Allen Tucker, 28, 21000 block of Stillwater, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence and battery. Bond: $3,000.

Cassandra Juelle Thornton Lippert, 26, 7000 block of Ratan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

Julian Cabrera Sanchez, 55, 22000 block of Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

Gregory John Beno, 55, 1000 block of Cardinal Lane, Englewood. Charges: possession of firearm or weapon by a convicted felon and grand theft of firearm. Bond: $8,500.

Compiled by Sue Erwin

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments