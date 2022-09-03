Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Clifton Howard Blakely, 40, 15000 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: $1,000.
Amber Elizabeth Guyette, 30, 400 block of Bahia Grande Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $1,000.
James Warren Vetato, 37, 4100 block of James Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked; possess controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $6,000.
Jordan Marie Wyllie, 23, 300 block of Spring Lake Drive Boulevard North West, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear misdemeanor — no new charge entry; underlying charge. Bond: none.
Eric Jonathan Barber, 23, 800 block of Phyllis Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Anna Marie Cable, 51, 9500 block of Nastrano Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Jeffrey Edward Fontenot, 40, homeless Port Charlotte. Charges: compiling computer pornography involving minor; possess 10 or more child porn images second degree felony offense; possess photograph of sexual performance by a child. Bond: none.
Nichole Diane Gooch, 28, 21000 block of Beverly Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Chris Michael Montez, 42, 22000 block of Hernando Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Blas Enrique Hidalgo, II, 19000 block of Villanova Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.
Matthew Robert Ropp, 22, 7300 block of Paragon Road, North Port. Charges: four counts violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Rey Ernesto Borroto Derrick, 31, Naples. Charges: committing computer offense to defraud to obtain property; criminal mischief under $200 damage; obtain fuel by fraud; unlawful conveyance of fuel; grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $51,000.
Sergio Donilo Ramos-Placeres, 32, Naples. Charges: criminal mischief under $200 damage; grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000; committing computer offense to defraud to obtain property; unlawful conveyance of fuel; obtain fuel by fraud. Bond: $41,000.
Morgan Simon Gosnell, 32, 500 block of Paul Morris Drive, Englewood. Charge: violation or probation or community control. Bond: none.
Sarah Jo Merriman, 45, 3200 block of Eldridge Street, Englewood. Charges: underlying charge; failure to appear felony — no new charge entry. Bond: none.
Juan De La Caridad Argudin-Judson, 19, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $750.
Sarasota Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Matthew Vitali Ostrikov, 19, 7500 block of South West Zion Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: DUI — unlawful blood alcohol: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs; unlawful blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $240.
Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Noah Kevin Brooks, 25, 500 block of Olive Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: two counts probation violation — using two-way communication device to commit felony and carrying concealed firearm. Bond: none.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Obed Labanino Macia/Obed Macia, 19, Hialeah. Charges: moving traffic violation: driving while license suspended revocation equivalent status; nonmoving traffic violation: failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance. Bond: $240.
Deatice Charles, 24, 1700 block of North Salford Boulevard, North Port. Charges: moving traffic violation: driving while license suspended or revoked or revocation equivalent status; hit and run: leave scene of crash involving damage to property. Bond: $240.
Kimberly Marie Carter, 62, 3100 block of Mill Run Court, North Port. Charge: larceny: petit theft merchandise farm transit, two-plus prior convictions. Bond: $1,500.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
