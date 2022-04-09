Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Matthew Ventura, 29, 17000 block of Silver Spur Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

David R. Vargas, 57, 16000 block of Palmetto Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: threat with death serious bodily harm to law enforcement officer; petit theft first degree, more than $100 less than $750; aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony; abuse of elderly or disabled adult without great harm; possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: $42,000.

James Perry Linder, 53, 21000 block of Glendale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: blood alcohol 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle; resisting officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.

Luis Yamil Centeno del Valle, 49, 700 block of Jarvis Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: violate domestic violence injunction; felony battery or domestic battery buy strangulation; resisting officer without violence. Bond: $35,000.

Corey Anthony Hall, 34, 3900 block of Conway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Deangelo Lamont Carter, 37, 100 block of San Benito Avenue, North Port. Charges: Two counts violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Tyler Joseph Triglia, Jr., 27, 2000 block of Willow Lane, Englewood. Charges: two counts possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia - possession or use of. Bond: $11,000.

Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:


Marianne Karen McDaniels, 56, Georgia. Charge: petit theft first degree more than $100 less than $750. Bond: $2,500.

Stachawn Lavance Wright, 24, 25000 block of Sandhill Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Craig Gardner Courtney, Sr., 49, 6300 block of Alan Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: larceny petit theft second degree, two or more theft convictions. Bond: $1,500.

Alexis H. Lopez, 26, 4500 block of Bullard Street, North Port. Charge: trespassing: failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.

Kristin Louise Zimmermann, 32, Toms River, N.J. Charge: larceny: petit theft second degree first offense. Bond: $120.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Jesse Allen Stackhouse, 31, 4800 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charge: battery by person detained in prison or jail facility. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Nancy J. Semon

