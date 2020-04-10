The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Darrel Harrelson Allen, 39, 5400 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: Possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,500.

• Blessing Fair Metcalf, 37, Port Charlotte. Charges: Two counts of battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: None.

• Ashley Ann Maher, 32, 21000 block of Glendale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: Possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, resisting officer without violence. Bone: $7,500.

• Andrew Harvey Brown, 36, 13200 block of First Street, Fort Myers. Charges: Out of county warrant. Bond: $3,000.

• Sheldon Gerread Pearsall, 48, 400 block of Springs Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: Grand theft of more than $20,000 and less than $100,000. Bond: None.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Anthony Michael McGonegal, 33, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: armed burglary, burglary causing damage, occupied burglary during a state of emergency, burglary, grand theft and four counts of petty theft. Bond: none.

Samantha Jo Miller, 19, 1300 block of Greenfield Circle, Venice. Charges: DUI and driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $240.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Nancy Lou Laniewski, 73, 5200 block of Grobe St., North Port. Charge: aggravated battery on a person 65 or older. Bond: none.

— Compiled by Christy Feinberg and Sue Erwin.

