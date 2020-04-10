The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Darrel Harrelson Allen, 39, 5400 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: Possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,500.
• Blessing Fair Metcalf, 37, Port Charlotte. Charges: Two counts of battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: None.
• Ashley Ann Maher, 32, 21000 block of Glendale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: Possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, resisting officer without violence. Bone: $7,500.
• Andrew Harvey Brown, 36, 13200 block of First Street, Fort Myers. Charges: Out of county warrant. Bond: $3,000.
• Sheldon Gerread Pearsall, 48, 400 block of Springs Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: Grand theft of more than $20,000 and less than $100,000. Bond: None.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Anthony Michael McGonegal, 33, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: armed burglary, burglary causing damage, occupied burglary during a state of emergency, burglary, grand theft and four counts of petty theft. Bond: none.
Samantha Jo Miller, 19, 1300 block of Greenfield Circle, Venice. Charges: DUI and driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $240.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Nancy Lou Laniewski, 73, 5200 block of Grobe St., North Port. Charge: aggravated battery on a person 65 or older. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Christy Feinberg and Sue Erwin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.