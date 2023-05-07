The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Devynn Scott Mahoney, 24, of Pottstown, Pennsylvania. Charge: lewd and lascivious battery. Bond: $50,000.
Tara Danielle Snider, 31, 22200 block of Felton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal use of personal identification of others, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $17,500.
Portia Lee Reid, 35, 2100 block of Gerard Court, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
Jarrod Scott Wright, 53, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Miguel Alfredo Cordova Canales, 37, 4400 block of Melbourne Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Sean Michael Barrett, 54, unknown block of Hawthorne Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Broderick Victrics Brown, 28, 3200 block of Mill Run Court, North Port. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.
Hector Roy Brown, 49, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: none.
Danielle Ashley Pent, 35, of LaBelle. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $8,500.
Brian Patrick Callahan, 41, of Knox, Indiana. Charges: sale of opium or derived narcotics, three counts of manufacturing or delivery of drug paraphernalia, and four counts each of possession of a controlled substance and sale of methamphetamine. Bond: none.
Sharla Renee Hrzenak, 33, unknown address. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Everardo Hernandez Ruiz, 38, of Fort Myers. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
Grey Haack, 47, 6900 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charges: failure to register as convicted felon, failure to stop vehicle upon officer's order, and loitering or prowling. Bond: none.
Jarrett Twombly, 19, 2800 block of Waterside Drive, Englewood. Charges: failure to stop vehicle upon officer's order, resisting officer without violence, failure to register motor vehicle, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Esteban Rodriguez Sanchez, 27, of Cape Coral. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Patrick Henry Baker, 29, of Cape Coral. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
Collin Francis McGovern, 32, of Bluffton, South Carolina. Charges: fraudulent use of an ID of a person aged 60 years or older, fraudulent use or possession of another person's ID, and grand theft. Bond: $30,000.
Wildson Pereira de Souza, 43, Tampa. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
Elizandro Perez Aguilar, 31, Stuart, FL. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
Yosbel Gonzalez, 32, Sarasota. Charges: three underlying charges; failure to appear felony - no new charge entry. Bond: none.
Clive Donovan Fisher, 55, 12000 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation or community control; out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Jerome Howard Briggs Jr., 39, 4300 block of Worchester Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Jessica Nicole Sabielny, 40, 2100 block of Poindexter Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: drug paraphernalia - possession or use of; battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Marilee Joy Wilkie, 25, 3500 block of Pinetree Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking in fentanyl 4 grams or more; possession of drug paraphernalia; knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked; four counts possession of controlled substance without prescription; two counts violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Edvin Armando Lopez Herrera, 37, homeless Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Nichole Lea Derose, 41, 12000 block of Clarendon Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts possession of controlled substance without prescription; possess not more than 20 grams of marijuana; possession or use of drug paraphernalia; petit theft first degree more than $100 less than $750; smuggle contraband (controlled substance) in county detention facility. Bond: none.
Deven Lee Begley, 33, 11000 block of Tetzel Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Michael Sherwin Himme, 32, homeless Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of stolen shopping carts. Bond: none.
Rebecca Linn Anderson, 47, homeless Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts possession of controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.
Michael Edward Brown, 60, 100 block of Francis Drive Northeast, Port Charlotte. Charges: Sexual battery on person 18 or older by person 18 or older; battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $100,000.
Joseph Patrick Cirner, 19, 22000 block of New York Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts luring a child under 12 by person 18 or older. Bond: $10,000.
Felix Alexander Perez Cabral, 20, 200 block of East Tarpon Boulevard Northwest, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled prescription without prescription; possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $10,000.
Dustin Lee Berrios, 30, 6100 block of Corcoran Avenue, North Port. Charge: commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $5,000.
Thomas John Reinosa, 40, 8500 block of Aero Avenue, North Port. Charges: DUI; DUI damage to property or person of another; possess cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Kristina Visnich, 29, 2500 block of Florida Avenue, Englewood. Charges: three underlying charges; failure to appear felony - no new charge entry. Bond: none.
Joshua Aaron Allen, 43, 1600 block of Northwest Windy Pine Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: underlying charge; petit theft first degree more than $100 less than $750; failure to appear misdemeanor - no new charge entry. Bond: none.
Kevin John Bruce, 48, Apopka, FL. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,500.
Adam Bruce Donohew, 40, 300 block of Albatrose Street, Rotonda West. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled prescription without prescription. Bond: $4,500.
Rebecca Renee Giuliano, 51, 20000 block of Partin Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear for a misdemeanor, underlying charge. Bond: $1,500.
Emery Harlan Butner, 79, 3000 block of Elkcam Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pre-trial release. Bond: $10,000.
Megan Nichole Kluttz, 27, 20000 block of Cleveland Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Daniel Babbidge, 58, 1000 block of Birchcrest Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike, violation of probation or community control. Bond: $1,000.
Cheryl Ann Martinelli, 44, 3000 block of Birmingham Lane, North Port. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended, fail to register motor vehicle, contributing to delinquency by causing child to commit delinquent act, grand theft property more than $750. Bond: $6,000.
Francisco Perez Quezada, 46, Denver, CO. Charges: operate motor vehicle without valid license, false ID given to law enforcement. Bond: $3,500.
Carlos Antonio Reina, 43, Bradenton. Charges: operate motor vehicle without valid license, fail to register motor vehicle. Bond: $2,000.
Edgar Lucas Mateo, 31, Bonita Springs. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Pedro Ruiz Jimenez, 29, Arcadia. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
Pamela Suzzette Scott, 61, Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Samuel Portilla Osborn, 24, 400 block of Tam O Shanter Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: aggravated battery, domestic battery, and tampering with a witness. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Andrea Lee Ambrose, 47, 4300 block of Kimball Circle, North Port. Charges: three counts of contempt of court. Bond: none.
Bradley Aaron Bender, 31, 12700 block of South Tamiami Terrace, North Port. Charges: dealing in stolen property and providing false information to a pawn broker. Bond: $9,000.
Michael Shawn Smith, 20, 1500 block of Koltenborn Road, North Port. Charge: burglary with assault or battery. Bond: $20,000.
Theofane James Deamon, 35, East Venice Avenue, Venice. Charges: possession of controlled substance without prescription (fentanyl); possession of drug equipment; DUI and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $2,620.
Christopher Edward Gayle, 34, 4400 block of Flint Drive, North Port. Charges: probation violation (leave scene of crash other than serious injury); probation violation (aggravated assault with weapon, no intent to kill/leave scene of crash other than serious injury). Bond: none.
Adriann Michele Greene, 46, 200 block of Shamrock Boulevard, Venice. Charge: possession of controlled substance without prescription (methamphetamine). Bond: $1,500.
Tyler Guy Hammond, 28, 1600 block of Hempstead Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear: driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked). Bond: $2,000.
Jessie Lynn Herman, 30, 1200 block of Northwest Pine Wood Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear/possess firearm, ammo, concealed weapon convicted felon/possess controlled substance. Bond: none.
Jaclyn Marie Kasunic, 44, 1700 block of Claw Court, Venice. Charge: contempt of court ( failure to appear: petit larceny first offense). Bond: $4,000.
Marisa Lugar, 55, 500 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Grant Alexander Peterson, 53, 800 block of Bird Bay Way, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Robyn Lee Anne Harris, 24, 100 block of Castleberry Courty, Venice. Charge: possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Steven Joseph Wioskowski, 47, 1000 block of Ringling Drive, Venice: Charge: larceny/petit theft of merchandise farm transit. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Kyle Christopher Baldwin, 28, 3600 block of Walmsley Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Rachel Monee Giammona, 36, of Venice. Charges: dealing in stolen property and shoplifting. Bond: $7,620.
Charles Perry Suder Jr., 43, 100 block of Bamboo Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug equipment; larceny (petit theft less than $100 retail). Bond: $2,120.
Mandy Susanne Dejesus, 47, 1000 block of Abscott Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing property no structure, larceny. Bond: $1,120.
Latoria Trineice Redden, 40, Arcadia. Charge: DUI. $120.
Robert Schroyer, 28, 4000 block of Prime Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
Ryan Sutherland, 38, 2000 block of Cannolot Boulevard, North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession or use of drug equipment, carrying a concealed firearm unlicensed. Bond: $3,500.
Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Anthony John Groff, 42, 300 block of Hillview Road, Venice. Charges: DUI-unlawful blood alcohol; resist officer (obstruct without violence). Bond: $620.
Johnathan David Nemetz, 19, 300 block of Hillview Road, Venice. Charge: possess obscene material depicting child sex conduct. Bond: none.
Melvin Faustino Perez-Perez, 23, 200 block of Ponce de Leon, Venice. Charges: operate motorcycle without license. Bond: $120.
Jason Lee Ripley, 47, 1000 block of Brookside Drive, Venice. Charges: battery causing great bodily harm, grand theft less than $5,000. Bond: $2,000.
Brandon Coggins, 40, 800 block of Ormond Street, Venice. Charge: two counts of battery by touch or strike. Bond: $500.
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Lindsey Mae Johnson, 35, unknown block of Holly Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Brittany Jill Whitaker, 51, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: three counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: $28,500.
Raul Jason Zamora, 42, of Miami. Charges: grand theft and grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: none.
Jessica Gail Haag, 32, 1600 block of NE Nobles Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: released on own recognizance.
Nathan Randall Bryan, 44, Arcadia (address not verified). Charge: battery (second or subsequent offense). Bond: $5,000.
Micael Ann Daire, 42, Cape Coral. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
Eldred Dracey Kellum Jr., Lakeland, FL. Charges: burglary: dwelling structure or conveyance, armed; grand theft of auto vehicle; property damage - criminal mischief $1,000 or more. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
Manuel Fortanel, 31, 1200 block of SE Maple Drive, Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
Ryan Lee Pope, 38, first block of North Manatee Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, aggravated battery, carrying concealed firearm, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing or eluding law enforcement, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $21,500.
Compiled by Frank DiFiore, Nancy J. Semon & Sue Erwin
