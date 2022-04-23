Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Thomas Paul Wojcicki, 41, 200 block of Long Meadow Lane, Rotonda West. Charges: 16 counts criminal mischief under $200 damages; resisting officer without violence; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; simple assault; criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage; violate designated operational area of airport; grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $14,000.
Christel Leigh Balbino, 43, Be Inn Motel, Punta Gorda. Charges: false reports to law enforcement authorities; violation of probation of community control. Bond: none.
Susan Louise Heller, 50, 200 block of Singapore Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts possess harmful new legend drug without prescription; possess controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia — posession or use of. Bond: $4,500.
Joshua William Harrington, 29, 100 block of Buckeye Avenue Northwest, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery on person 65 years or older; criminal mischief under $200 damage; out of county warrant. Bond: $7,000.
John Patrick Kennedy, 66, 50 block of Orlando Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by other state felon. Bond: $2,000.
Stanley Dale Hoffman, Jr., 74, 10000 block of Arcadia Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $5,000.
Terry Allen Kurkowski, 53, 12000 block of Surrey Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $500.
David Clemens Miller, 37, 15000 block of Seafoam Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: none.
Alberto Rivas Gomez, 49, Lehigh Acres. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: none.
John Charles O'Rourke, 55, Grove City. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
James Anthony Mazy, Jr., 40, 6100 Shasta Street, Englewood. Charges: two counts violation of probation or community control; witness/order to transport. Bond: none.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Andrew Botero Phung, 30, 300 block of Orchid Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill; resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Barry Burton Bean, 50, 4400 block of Appleton Terrace, North Port. Charges: out of county warrant: Charlotte County: warrantless violation of probation; possession controlled substances. Bond: none.
Brandon Christopher Bowden, 27, 2100 block of Forked Creek Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of cocaine; DUI — unlawful blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $1,620.
Scott Martin Ditota, 55, 2600 block of Lee Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: probation violation: grand theft $300 or more; probation violation: second amended; grand theft $300 or more. Bond: none.
Megan Nicole Perkins, 36, 4400 block of Appleton Terrace, North Port. Charges: out of county warrant: Charlotte County: sale/delivery of controlled substance; out of county warrant: Charlotte County: possession controlled substance; out of county warrant: Charlotte County: possession paraphernalia. Bond: $22,500.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Tania Elusmond Dimanche, 50 7500 block of Berwick Street, North Port. Charges: two counts battery on officer, firefighter, EMT, etc; resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
