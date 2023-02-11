Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Christian Jaleil Amaad Jones, 19, Sarasota. Charges: two counts violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Aaron Clifford Tate, 48, 200 block of Marker Road, Rotonda West. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
Joshua Aaron Biddle Sr., 44, 27000 block of Roanoke Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
Jordy Omar Perez Perez, 28, 6200 block of Gewant Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Justin Paul Morgan, 40, 6100 block of Safford Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving without license revoked (habitual offender). Bond: none.
Brandy Lynn Swartz, 30, 6100 block of Safford Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Brandy Nichole Jackson, 40, 11000 block of 4th Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Dallas Gregory Callahan, 21, 20000 block of Emerald Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
Crystal R. Rothwell, 20, 21000 block of Meehan Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Keith Nathan Karsten Sanders, 27, 22000 block of Breezeswept Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Bonia Moise, 37, Miami. Charge: violation or probation or community control. Bond: none.
Christon Roman Requeina, 18, Lehigh Acres. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer; operate motor vehicle without valid license; fail to register motor vehicle; possession of a controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $14,500.
Christopher Lee Traphagan, 42, Key Largo. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $2,000.
Aaron Wayne Upchurch, 44, Missouri. Charges: failure to appear. Bond: none.
Tracy Lee Pennington, 50, Michigan. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
Dennis Gregory Howe, 20, Fort Lauderdale. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
Forrest Duane Edwards II, 62, 1300 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charge: violation or probation or community control. Bond: none.
Mark Phillip Steiner, 45, 2000 block of Willow Avenue, Englewood. Charges: failure to appear. Bond: none.
Joseph Tyrone Gray, 40, Crestview. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: none.
Zachary David Craig, 39, 100 block of Thelma Stree,t Rotonda West. Charges: violation of probation or community control, criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage. Bond: None.
Salvador Martinez Rigoberto, 21, 3000 block of Hidden Valley Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $1000.
Josue Munoz Gomez, 25, 4000 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $100.
Justin James Turlin, 36, 1000 block of Presque Isles Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond $4,000.
Emery Butner, 79, 3000 block of Elkcam Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended. Bond: $2,500.
Ernest Lee Washington, 23, Middletown, Delaware. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon without a license. Bond: $7,500.
Albert Hill, 58, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a firearm/ammunition by Florida convicted felon. Bond: $8,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Milton Trillas, 49, 1000 block of San Cristobal Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.
Scott David Decoste, 53, Marshfield, MA. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Deborah Ann Avalle, 57, 6100 block of Freemont Street, North Port. Charges: fraud: employee not getting workman comp insurance under $20,000; public order crimes: engage contracting business without certificate first violation; public order crimes: unregistered electric contractor. Bond: $2,500.
Samuel Eugene Ball, 28, 2200 block of Oleada Court, Englewood. Charge: probation violation (possession of ammo or weapon by a convicted felon). Bond: none.
Vaughn Garrett Byrd-Titus, 30, 400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Osprey. Charge: possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Yamilette Nicole Gandolff, 23, 25000 block of Tevesine Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI; moving traffic violation: driving while license is suspended; DUI blood alcohol 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $360.
Michael Christopher Krstec, 34, 100 block of Sunnyside Drive, Venice. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: none.
Latherio Demetrius Leonard, 28, 24000 block of Veterans Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant (Manatee); contempt of court: nonpayment of child support. Bond: $370.
Jacob Tyler Lowe, 37, 1100 block of Falcon Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation: two counts battery touch or strike. Bond: none.
Matthew Allen Sutton, 26, 3900 block of Caballero Avenue, North Port. Charges: probation violation Widman Act (sale/manufacture/deliver/possess controlled substances/other); two counts probation violation Widman Act (flee/elude police); probation violation (sale/manufacture/deliver/possess controlled substances/other). Bond: none.
Keith Gray, 33, 8000 block of Coco Solo Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Stephanie Lenee Scheper, 42, 300 block of Eider Road, Venice. Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs with person under 18 in vehicle, DUI alcohol or drugs with property damage. Bond: $620.
Kevin Armando Zelaya Hernandez, 20, 7000 block of Oxwood Street, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Curtis Phillip Gallagher, 43, 700 block of Agabedis Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked (third subsequent violation). Bond: $1,500.
Amy Lattanzio Maloney, 50, 5000 block of Layton Drive, Venice. Charge: larceny: petit theft (merchandise farm transit more than $100 less than $750). Bond: $500.
Jorge Noy, 51, 200 block of Camillia Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: larceny: petit theft (merchandise farm transit two-plus prior convictions). Bond: $1,500.
Terre Rae Dunn, 63, 3000 block of Beacon Drive, North Port. Charges: two counts of battery . Bond: $1,000.
Joseph Spano, 54, 1000 block of Norvell Avenue, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: None.
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Carlos Enoc Delcid, 30, 1300 block of Northeast Oak Street, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jose Luis Acosta, 36, Texas. Charge: driving while license suspended (third subsequent offense). Bond: $5,000.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon & Sue Erwin
