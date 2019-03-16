The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jerry Max Vanepps, 66, 3200 block of Pinetree St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Jammie Sue Denny, 38, 6300 block of Cutler Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.
• Jesse Ryan Yip, 31, 22300 block of Lasalle Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $14,000.
• Thomas R. Carrow, 62, 3000 block of Saint James St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Terry James Hoholik, 41, 8100 block of Porto Chico Ave., North Port. Charges: trafficking more than 14 grams amphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
• Sara Faylin Asher, 36, of Fort Myers. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Danielle Nicole Hamilton, 30, of Fort Myers. Charges: two counts of trafficking in fentanyl 4 grams or more, two counts of selling opium or derivative schedule I or II, five counts of possession of cocaine, five counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and five counts of selling cocaine. Bond: $245,000.
• Duane Richard Muncie, 49, 1300 block of Seagull Drive, Englewood. Charges: grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000 and possess received obtained stolen credit debit card. Bond: none.
• Harry James Cooper, 34, of Bradenton. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Kristopher Ray Hill, 55, of West Burlington, Iowa. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,000.
• Thomas Henry Pusey, 44, 15500 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, grand theft more than $5,000 less than $10,000 and burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: none.
• Samantha Labbe, 28, 2400 block of Risken Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: introduction of contraband into county detention facility, false verification statement to second-hand dealer under $300, dealing in stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
• David Lee Harmon, 55, 2400 block of Risken Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, and theft more than $20,000 less than $100,000, dealing in stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
• Jesse Abel Collins, 24, of Concord, N.H. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $4,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Blake Richard Hoover, 25, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: larceny petty theft. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Alec Cameron Bannan-Matos, 24, 100 block of N. McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $120.
• Michelle Barham, 44, 300 block of Evenger Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship or business and one count of selling cocaine. Bond: $67,500.
• John Walter Mason Jr., 41, 200 block of San Marco Drive, Venice. Charge: out-of-state fugitive, Union County, Georgia. Bond: none.
• Laurie Ann Pastoreck, 60, 300 block of S. Ravenna Blvd., Nokomis. Charges: smuggling contraband — introduce into a detention facility and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.
• John Thomas Bailey IV, 32, 2700 block of Bailey Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: hold for Mayo Correctional Institution Annex for second-degree petty theft, third or subsequent offense; two counts of attaching an unassigned license plate; unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $41,740.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Craig Allen Weissinger, 100 block of Treviso Court, Venice. Charges: habitually driving while license suspended, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Arthur Anthony Nagy II, 36, 4500 block of Laurina St., North Port. Charges: obstruction of justice — tampering in a misdemeanor proceeding, domestic battery and contempt of court (original charge:violation of injunction for protection against domestic violence). Bond: $66,500.
• Shawn Roy Allen, 27, 6600 Rue Court, North Port. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Miguel Angel Alvarez Garcia, 35, Sarasota. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
• Brandon Michael Pearson, 28, Sarasota. Charge: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez
