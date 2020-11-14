The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jose Raxon Lopez Sangermes, 30, West Palm Beach, Florida. Charge: violation of probation of community control. Bond: none.
Corey Alan Hall, 40, 100 block of Long Meadow Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Anthony Joseph Vuolo, 1000 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Earl Bernard Rinkes, 76, 100 block of Rio Cuarto St., Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage. Bond: $5,000.
Angela Sue Martin, 41, 15000 block of Maple Tree Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear for a misdemeanor. Bond: $10,000.
Charles Brandon Martin, 40, 6000 block of Rumford St., Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed, criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $23,000.
Joanna Elizabeth Bell, 59, 21000 block of Holdern Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $10,000.
William Perry Bell, 60, 21000 block of Holdern Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery. Bond: $5,000.
Odell Lorenzo McGhee, 38, 100 block of Eppinger Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: two counts of sexual battery by a custodian with the victim between 12 and 18 years of age. Bond: $500,000.
Thomas Ray Caylor, 22, 2200 block of Hayworth Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Edward Charles Howarth, 56, 1000 block of Lullaby St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear. Bond: $500.
John Allen Heptinstall, 63, homeless. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Ronald Lamar Cole, 52, 100 block of Cole Brothers Drive, Placida. Charges: failure to appear. Bond: $5,000.
Thomas Wayne Scofic, 63, Fort Myers. Charge: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: $2,500.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Edwin Rodolfo Martinez, 38, Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Compiled by Sue Erwin
