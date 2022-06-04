Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Crystal Sue Kurzke, 25, 200 block of Mark Twain Lane, Rotonda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Charles Edward Allen Lamb, 36, 1300 block of Hemlock Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Dennis Michael Williams, 42, (address withheld) Port Charlotte. Charges: Battery by intentional touch or strike; willfully abuses child without causing great bodily harm. Bond: $4,000.

Michael James Roberts, 30 (address withheld) Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

Diana Maria Zett, 40, 14000 block of Aldridge Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

Stephanie Amanda Singleton, 36, 21000 block of Ionia Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none

Gary Charles Jaworski, 68, 2300 block of Dando Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

Isaac Jacob Borst, 36, 22000 block of Montrose Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations — no new charge entry; violation of condition of pretrial release; drug paraphernalia — possess or use of; failure to appear felony. Bond: none.

Aldayr Derek Diaz, 26, 21000 block of Gephart Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving without license, revoked, habitual offender. Bond: $3,500.

Kelly Madeline McAvoy, 44, 18000 block of Eua Gallie Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft property more than $750 less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.

Ryan Alyssia Gillies 35, North Fort Myers. Charges: failure to appear misdemeanor; two underlying charges — no new charge entry. Bond: none.

Sean Andrew Clarke, 24, 600 block of Hamlin Street, Nokomis. Charges: failure to appear — no new charge entry; two underlying charges. Bond: none.

Melissa Jane Smith, 43, North Fort Myers. Charges: failure to appear — no new charge entry; underlying charge. Bond: none.

Domingo Danilo Chanchavac Lopez,27, 4700 block of Hunter Green Drive, Fort Myers. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.


Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Samuel Anthony Winans, 69, 3300 block of Grenada Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Lynn Cotto, 42, 600 block of Suncrest Lane, Englewood. Charges: larceny: petit theft merchandise farm transit two-plus prior convictions; fraud: request refund with false receipt. Bond: $5,000.

Richard Eugene Fothergill, 46, Bay Avenue, Osprey. Charges: contempt of court: flee to elude; driving while license suspended or revoked; DUI third offense; refuse to submit; violation of financial responsibility. Bond: none.

Dequan Jamal Jones, 27, 1800 block of Dragonfly Avenue, North Port. Charges: out of county warrant (Charlotte); violation of probation; burglary occupied dwelling; domestic battery. Bond: none.

Melissa Marie Modica, 49, 5400 block of Gaitor Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery: intentional touch or strike. Bond: $500.

Mary A. Rossi, 58, 100 block of Oleander, Nokomis. Charges: out of county warrants (Polk County) for the following: attempted murder of law enforcement officer second degree with weapon; aggravated battery on law enforcement officer; resisting officer without violence; flee to elude; trespassing; resisting officer with violence. Bond: None.

Theodore White, Jr., 58, 100 block of North Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: moving traffic violation: driving while license suspended or revoked revocation equivalent status second subsequent offense. Bond: $500.

North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Rick Michael Dougan, 66, 100 block of Capagna Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing: failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.

Keri Lynn Marie Makarewicz, 37, 1300 block of Dorchester Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: drugs: possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug equpment - possess and or use; contempt of court: failure to appear: petit theft value more than $100 less than $750. Bond: none.

Laura Ann Quinones, 40, 6600 block of Buckboard Street, North Port. Charge: conditional release violation: pretrial release condition violation for domestic violence. Bond: none.

Compiled by Nancy J. Semon

