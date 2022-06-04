Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Crystal Sue Kurzke, 25, 200 block of Mark Twain Lane, Rotonda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Charles Edward Allen Lamb, 36, 1300 block of Hemlock Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Dennis Michael Williams, 42, (address withheld) Port Charlotte. Charges: Battery by intentional touch or strike; willfully abuses child without causing great bodily harm. Bond: $4,000.
Michael James Roberts, 30 (address withheld) Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Diana Maria Zett, 40, 14000 block of Aldridge Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Stephanie Amanda Singleton, 36, 21000 block of Ionia Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none
Gary Charles Jaworski, 68, 2300 block of Dando Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Isaac Jacob Borst, 36, 22000 block of Montrose Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations — no new charge entry; violation of condition of pretrial release; drug paraphernalia — possess or use of; failure to appear felony. Bond: none.
Aldayr Derek Diaz, 26, 21000 block of Gephart Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving without license, revoked, habitual offender. Bond: $3,500.
Kelly Madeline McAvoy, 44, 18000 block of Eua Gallie Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft property more than $750 less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.
Ryan Alyssia Gillies 35, North Fort Myers. Charges: failure to appear misdemeanor; two underlying charges — no new charge entry. Bond: none.
Sean Andrew Clarke, 24, 600 block of Hamlin Street, Nokomis. Charges: failure to appear — no new charge entry; two underlying charges. Bond: none.
Melissa Jane Smith, 43, North Fort Myers. Charges: failure to appear — no new charge entry; underlying charge. Bond: none.
Domingo Danilo Chanchavac Lopez,27, 4700 block of Hunter Green Drive, Fort Myers. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Samuel Anthony Winans, 69, 3300 block of Grenada Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Lynn Cotto, 42, 600 block of Suncrest Lane, Englewood. Charges: larceny: petit theft merchandise farm transit two-plus prior convictions; fraud: request refund with false receipt. Bond: $5,000.
Richard Eugene Fothergill, 46, Bay Avenue, Osprey. Charges: contempt of court: flee to elude; driving while license suspended or revoked; DUI third offense; refuse to submit; violation of financial responsibility. Bond: none.
Dequan Jamal Jones, 27, 1800 block of Dragonfly Avenue, North Port. Charges: out of county warrant (Charlotte); violation of probation; burglary occupied dwelling; domestic battery. Bond: none.
Melissa Marie Modica, 49, 5400 block of Gaitor Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery: intentional touch or strike. Bond: $500.
Mary A. Rossi, 58, 100 block of Oleander, Nokomis. Charges: out of county warrants (Polk County) for the following: attempted murder of law enforcement officer second degree with weapon; aggravated battery on law enforcement officer; resisting officer without violence; flee to elude; trespassing; resisting officer with violence. Bond: None.
Theodore White, Jr., 58, 100 block of North Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: moving traffic violation: driving while license suspended or revoked revocation equivalent status second subsequent offense. Bond: $500.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Rick Michael Dougan, 66, 100 block of Capagna Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing: failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.
Keri Lynn Marie Makarewicz, 37, 1300 block of Dorchester Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: drugs: possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug equpment - possess and or use; contempt of court: failure to appear: petit theft value more than $100 less than $750. Bond: none.
Laura Ann Quinones, 40, 6600 block of Buckboard Street, North Port. Charge: conditional release violation: pretrial release condition violation for domestic violence. Bond: none.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.