Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Dhrai Davis, 26, Tampa. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked; out of county warrant. Bond: $93,500.
Hasson Saif Majied, 33, Tampa. Charges: marijuana — possess not more than 20 grams; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: $4,000.
Madison Danielle Mitchell, 34, Sun City Center. Charges: possession controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $4,500.
Clifford Eugene Heskett, 39, 11000 block of Pineapple Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery — second or subsequent offense. Bond: $3,500.
Craig Andrew McKendry, Sr., 50, 3100 block of Conway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked; possession controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: $6,000.
Kyle Patrick Sweeney, 34, 400 block of Ferris Drive Northwest, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; tamper with or fabricate physical evidence. Bond: $8,500.
Prudence Mae Nester, 50, 400 block of North Springlake Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.
William Russell Voswinkel, 32, 2500 block of Easy Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Ramon Abel Cardenas, 30, 23000 block of Seneca Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery/person uses a deadly weapon. Bond: $5,000.
Timothy Patrick Magee, 41, 1400 block of Atlas Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: possess firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: $5,000.
Kaeman Seth Adam Jenkins, 31, Pensacola. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Jermaine Lashawn Bursey, 19, Fort Myers. Charges: nine counts burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed; grand theft first degree more than $100,000; three counts petit theft first degree more than $100 less than $750; grand theft of motor vehicle; grand theft property more than $750 less than $5,000. Bond: none.
Matthew Lyle Weber, 35, homeless Englewood. Charges: failure to appear felony; five underlying charges; resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Mikayla Rae Hacksunda, 22, 600 block of Olive Street, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Cristina Mazilu, 23, California. Charges: failure to appear felony — no new charge entry; underlying charge. Bond: none.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Elijah Amaru Justice Carpenter, 19, 12000 block of Rosaro Avenue, North Port. Charges: flee/elude police: fail to obey law enforcement officer order to stop; moving traffic violation: driving while license suspended revocation equivalent status; probation violation: warrantless violation of probation police complaints authority; robbery weapon — not deadly. Bond: none.
William Joseph Larson, III, 34, 8200 block of Herbison Avenue, North Port. Charges: two out of county warrants: violation of probation/petit theft. Bond: none.
Karriem Jermaine McDowell, Jr., 20, Brooksville. Charges: drugs — traffic: trafficking in fentanyl 4 grams or more; resist officer: obstruct without violence; four counts probation violation cocaine: sale/manufacture/deliver. Bond: none.
Adora Cristina Gascon Reyes, 33, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery: cause bodily harm (domestic). Bond: $500.
David Enrique Serrano, 36, Orlando. Charge: moving traffic violation: driving while license suspended or revoked or revocation status equivalent third subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Christopher John Frink, 38, 700 block of Crestwood Road, Englewood. Charges: two counts drugs — possession controlled substance without prescription; drug equipment — possess and/or use. Bond: $3,500.
Megan Marie Gault, 35, 1600 block of Oketo Street, North Port. Charge: larceny petit theft first degree more than $100 less than $750. Bond: $1,000.
Craig James Klingel, 34, 2000 block of Jasmine Way, North Port. Charge: drugs — possess: controlled substance (fentanyl) without prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Juan Ruiz Meza, 25, 300 block of San Lorenzo Avenue, North Port. Charges: moving traffic violation: two counts operate motor vehicle without valid license; nonmoving traffic violation: failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance; DUI — unlawful blood alcohol: DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $1,120.Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
