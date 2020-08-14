The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Nathan George Meredith, 60, 300 block of Jackson Road, Venice. Charge: Littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
Melanie Lynette Lyles, 55, 1400 block of Hemlock Avenue in Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI damage to property or person. Bond: $1,000.
Brianna Nadelin, 27, 1200 Green Oak Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: Aggravated battery. Bond: $3,000.
Tara Marie Blasi, 28, 17000 block of Ursula Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: Violation of probation. Bond: None.
Shanna Renea Borovich, 40, 22000 block of Catherine Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: Failure to appear for a misdemeanor. Bond: $500.
Kathryn Elizabeth Kujawa, 31, 1900 block of Dorion Stree, Port Charlotte. Charges: Driving while license is suspended or revoked, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence.
Erick Eladio De Jesus Fuentes, 25, 2400 block of Herb Avenue, Lehigh Acres. Charge: Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Brandon John Emerson, 28, 100 block of Clemson Road, Venice. Charges: possession of heroin, possession of amphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (eutylone) and possession of a new legend drug without a prescription (tizanidine). Bond: $4,620.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Earnest Arnold IV, 24, Sarasota. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear (original charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked). Bond: $2,500.
Christopher Edward Gayle, 31, Bradenton. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: leaving the scene of a crash). Bond: none.
Tevin Jamal Bryton Hillard, 26, 4700 block of Pan American Blvd., North Port. Charges: possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Dainis Poksans, 26, 22000 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance. Bond: $240.
Seth Diaz Smith, 34, West Green Street, Englewood. Charge: Charlotte County violation of probation (original charge: selling cocaine, possessing a controlled substance and felon with gun or ammo). Bond: none.
Christopher Scott White, 54, 1800 block of North San Mateo Drive, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Compiled by Sue Erwin and Christy Feinberg.
