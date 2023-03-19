Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Bailey Nicole Clipner, 22, 200 block of Center Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Luke Armstrong Peterson, 22, 5800 block of Purdy Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $90,000.
Patrick Antonio Kiner, 53, 800 block of Forest Hill Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Scott Alan Lewis, 33, 3000 block of Key Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Lisa Marie Jackson, 39, 3400 block of Faith Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to appear misdemeanor. Bond: none.
Mary Murphy, 64, 22000 block of Augusta Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Andriel Bueno Ribeiro, 41, Palm Beach Gardens. Charges: DUI and refusing to accept and sign a summons. Bond: none.
Jason Edward Arwood, 43, Flint, Michigan. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.
Jonathan L. Carpenter, 22, homeless, Englewood. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed; grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000; grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $15,000.
Michael Jerome Downing, 36, 200 block of East Cowles Street, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Jason Robert McClaskey, 42, 10000 block of Bay Avenue, Englewood. Charges: failure to appear misdemeanor and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Jessica Juanita Dilley, 27, 1200 block of Flamingo Boulevard, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Timothy F. McLaughlin, 75, 10000 block of Franklin Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Felix Leandro Benitez Gonzalez, 31, Cape Coral. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: none.
Kenneth Ray Croyle, 54, 1000 block of Paraclete Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to appear for a misdemeanor. Bond: $3,500.
Chloe Jadelyn Gadue, 18, 2000 block of Greenland Court, Punta Girda. Charge: failure to appear for a misdemeanor. Bond: $1,500.
Rosemarie Sumanday Adelberg, 27, 1000 block of Dewitt Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $500.
Kirby William Hankins, 42, 14000 block of Pambar Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to appear for a misdemeanor. Bond: $3,500.
Robin Renne Hadley, 53, 12000 block of Burrow Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of- county warrant. Bond: None.
Ricardo Oneil Smith, 44, homeless. Charge: trespass/failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: None.
Richard Neil Hardy, 52, address withheld. Charges: DUI and two counts of battery on an officer/firefighter. Bond: $10,500.
Jamie Raylin Ward, 36, Pontiac, MI. Charge: DUI with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
Don Carlos Antonio Harrison, 45, Fort Myers. Charges: DUI and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
Angel Alberto Contreras-Garcia, 31, homeless. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $500.
Gregg Harden, 36, homeless. Charges: driving while license is suspended (third offense), tampering with a witness third degree felony proceeding, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $21,000.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Erik Mikael Nummerdor, 36, 2400 block of Dorsey Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Samuel Alexandxer Medina Izaguirre, 18, Orlando. Charges: operate motor vehicle without valid license; leaving the scene of crash involving injuries. Bond: $6,000.
Levin Cruz, 32, 2000 block of Buddy Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $500.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Klarel Avin, 36, 2400 block of Nordendale Boulevard, North Port. Charges: out-of-county warrant (Charlotte County) three counts of violation of probation (sell manufacture deliver cocaine); two counts out-of-county warrant (Charlotte County) violation of probation: sell cocaine within 1,000 feet of education. Bond: none.
Tara Marie Blasi, 31, 17000 block of Ursula Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: larceny (other theft). Bond: none.
Rayvlon Xavier Rutledge, 34, 500 block of Crane Road, Venice. Charges: two out-of-county warrants (Manatee County) COC non payment (cash paid $940); moving traffic violation: driving while license suspended (habitual offender). Bond: $1,500.
Michael Anthony Sadhari, 26, 4000 block of Pesola Terrace, North Port. Charges: marijuana-possess not more than 20 grams; drug equipment-possession and or use; moving traffic violation: driving while license suspended revocation equivalent status. Bond: $1,120.
Wraymond R. Saulsberry, 47, 500 block of Wood Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Jeffrey Duffy Berkow, 43, 1000 block of Sussex Road, Venice. Charges: DUI (third offense in 10 years), refusal to submit to DUI testing. Bond: $17,500.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Casey Lee Chaise, 32, Bradenton. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia; moving traffic violation: driving while license suspended revocation equivalent status. Bond: $620.
Steve Andrew Davis, 54, 1500 block of Seaport Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Nathan Brian Farley, 34, 1900 block of Grandview Drive, North Port. Charges: out-of-county warrant (Pinellas County) and failure to appear pre-trial (driving while license suspended one prior). Bond: $2,013.
Corey James Lynch, 47, 19000 block of Bridgetown Loop, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
David Lee McIntyre Jr., 46, 5300 block of Delight Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Rodney Nelson, 25, 4100 block of Geoffrey Street, North Port. Charges: two counts aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill; possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon; probation violation: sell/manufacture/deliver other Schedule I and II; two counts of probation violation: possess controlled substance. Bond: none.
Jorge Gustavo Piminchumo, Jorge Duval, 32, 12000 block of Majorca Place, North Port. Charge: larceny (petit theft merchandise farm transit more than $100 less than $750). Bond: $500.
Flor De Je Gonzales Piminchumo, Flor Gonzales, 54, 12000 block of Majorca Place, North Port. Charge: larceny (petit theft merchandise farm transit more than $100 less than $750). Bond: $500.
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Webster Kyreon Bartell, 28, 4400 block of Aster Avenue Southwest, Arcadia. Charges: resist officer, obstruct without violence and carrying prohibited weapon. Bond: none.
Hender Frank Deneus, 21, Orlando. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
