The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Dwayne Deshawn Donaldson, 38, Winter Haven, Fla. Charges: out-of-county warrant, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, heroin trafficking 4 grams or less, possession of a firearm by a conflicted felon and using a firearm while committing a felony. Bond: none.
Melving Uriel Fresse Cortes, 26, 22000 block of Beverly Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.
Ron Michael Clearwater, 44, 2000 block of Newbury St., Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $12,500.
Michael Howard Saling, 42, 3000 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Clifford James Spatz, 54, 100 block of Windward Place, Placida. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
Thomas Wayne Scofic, 63, Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Luis Manuel Bandera Frias, 30, 1000 block of Coral Lane, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Nicholas Anthony Cowan, 34, 11000 block of Chalet Ave., Englewood. Charges: lewd lascivious molestation on a victim younger than 12 years old and lewd lascivious molestation on a victim between the ages of 12-16. Bond: $20,000.
James Rees, 61, 28000 block of N. McCall Road, Englewood. Charges: DUI, false identification given to law enforcement and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $5,500.
Noe Magallanes, 33, 20000 block of Andover Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $620.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Samuel Morriss Knapp, 65, 7000 block of Strasse Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Compiled by Sue Erwin
