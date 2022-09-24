Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Tanner Stevens Stewart, 23, 9200 block of San Bernandino Avenue, Englewood. Charge: DUI — unlawful blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none.
Steven Russell Jewell, 61, Michigan. Charge: blood alcohol 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $3,500.
Yony Soto Roblero, 35, West Palm Beach. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Christine Marie LeBlanc, 39, Sarasota. Charges: violation of probation or community control; nonsupport of dependents. Bond: none.
Jacob Daniel Howard, 35, homeless, Sarasota. Charges: underlying charges; failure to appear. Bond: none.
Diana L. Freeman, 48, 200 block of West McKenzie Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI: influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $500.
Gregory Jeb Enegess, 34, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant (held for Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office). Bond: none.
Carlos Martinez, 36, 33000 block of Oil Well Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant (held for Hillsborough County sheriff's Office). Bond: none.
Edward Andrew Levy, 59, 12000 block of Catalina Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: underlying charge; failure to appear. Bond: none.
Josephina Espinosa, 69, 900 block of Webster Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,500.
Salvatore Vincent Siciliano, 37, 20000 block of Xita Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: court order — remand/hold.
Ryan Lawson White, 42, 1000 block of Tropical Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations — no new charge entry; battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Cheila Marie Concepcion-Perez, 23, 600 block of Suncrest Lane, Englewood. Charge: violation or probation or community control. Bond: none.
Christopher Michael Leichty, 40, 800 block of Pine Street, Englewood. Charge: DUI: influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $2,500.
Logan Weissenfluh, 28, 8200 block of Drew Street, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Kaleb Abside, 26, 8900 block of Southwest Hampshire Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: court order — remand hold. Bond: none.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Brittani Allana Simandl, 22, 29000 block of Pine Villa Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $500.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
James Edward Ceglarek, 44, 12000 block of Mitchell Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court: writ of bodily attachment (child support). Bond: $70.
Gerard Cote, 85, 100 block of Bermuda Way, North Port. Charge: battery: commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $1,500.
James Allen Grempel, 36, 4200 block of Gorgas Street, North Port. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear/possession of controlled substance without prescription x2/possession of narcotic equipment. Bond: $500.
Tyler Russell Kuhn, 26, 3700 block of Peace River Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear/violation of financial responsibility for property damage. Bond: $2,000.
Earl Henry LaPointe, 50, 2000 block of Laurel Avenue, Englewood. Charge: probation violation Widman Act/DUI blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none.
Theodore James Stahura, Jr., 32, 1100 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: fraud — illegal use of credit cards: use two times in six months more than $100. Bond: $1,500.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Lori Lee Berg, 64, 12000 block of Loranza Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI — unlawful blood alcohol; DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $120.
William Edward Jorgensen, 65, 12000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant (Charlotte County: failure to appear/driving while license suspended with knowledge first conviction). Bond: $500.
Raymond Edwin Schott, III, 50, 12000 block of South Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charges: drugs — possession of controlled substance without prescription (methamphetamine); drug equipment — possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.
Ashley Cynthia Swore, 34, 8100 block of Porto Chico Avenue, North Port. Charge: larceny: petit theft merch farm transit two or more prior convictions. Bond: $1,500.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
