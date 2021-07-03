The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Preston Landez Sester, 39, 600 block of E. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, violation of parole and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Joseph Ralph Leon, 50, 3100 block of Marine Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft-third subsequent offense. Bond: $8,500.
Ryan Matthew Underwood, 44, 13000 block of Proctor Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Matthew Robert Glen, 29, 14000 block of Worthwhile Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
Anthony Earl Miller, 27, 22000 block of Gatewood Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: neglect child without great bodily harm and unlawful sexual activity with certain minors. Bond: $40,000.
Brittnay Ann Nicholson, 33, 3400 block of Middletown St., Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $15,000.
Javier Alvarez, 49, Lehigh Acres. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $5,000.
Oscar Olaza, 29, Fort Myers. Charges: petty theft-third subsequent offense, resisting an officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Jean Marie Roeder, 27, address withheld. Charge: battery by intention touch or strike. Bond: none.
Nicholas Andrew Brucker, 28, 100 block of W. Wentworth St., Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Taylor Marie Farrell, 33, 6400 block of Mayport St., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Rolando Dominguez, 39, 1800 block of SE DeSoto Landing, Arcadia. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and driver present non-current insurance. Bond: $4,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Julie Elismond, 39, 7500 block of Berwick St., North Port. Charge: non-payment of child support. Bond: $336.
David Lee Nicola, 43, 1600 block of E. Manasota Beach Road, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear/driving while license suspended/revoked. Bond: $2,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests:
James Michael Ryan, Jr., 22, 38000 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: probation violation (original charges: reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance/other). Bond: none.
Jasmine Nicole Freeman, 34, 10000 block of Wilmington Blvd., Englewood. Charge: probation violation (original charge: domestic battery by strangulation). Bond: $5,000.
David Anthony Laskowski, 52, 100 block of E. Horton Ave., Englewood. Charges: contempt of court: failure to appear (original charge: driving while license suspended/revoked). Bond: $1,500.
Compiled by Nancy Semon
